SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CURO Group Holdings Corp. ("CURO" or the "Company") (NYSE: CURO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CURO securities between July 31, 2018 through and including October 24, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/curo.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements including: (1) its ongoing financial guidance, relating to the Company’s efforts to transition its Canadian inventory of products from "Single-Pay Loans" to "Open-End Loans”; and (2) the effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with the transition was having on the Company's financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance.

On October 24, 2018, CURO revealed disappointing financial third quarter 2018 results for the third quarter and substantially reduced its guidance for full-year fiscal 2018. Following this news, CURO stock dropped $7.69 per share to $15.18 on October 25, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/curo or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in CURO you have until February 4, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.