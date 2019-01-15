Ferrari: 2019 Corporate Calendar

Ferrari N.V. (the “Company”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today the following corporate calendar for year 20191:



31 January 2019 - Group results for 4th quarter and full-year 2018

2 May 2019 - Group results for 1st quarter 2019

2 August 2019 - Group results for 2nd quarter 2019

4 November 2019 - Group results for 3rd quarter 2019



A conference call for financial analysts is also planned on the date of each earnings release. Listen only live webcasts of the presentations as well as related materials will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ).



The Annual General Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2018 financial statements is scheduled for April 12, 2019.

The 2019 corporate calendar is available on the Company’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ).







1 The Calendar is consistent with the Company’s practice of providing quarterly financial information.





