Hoyer Statement on Introduction of Resolution to Prevent the Trump Administration From Lifting Sanctions on Companies Controlled by Oleg Deripaska

“Today, I am introducing a resolution to prevent the Treasury Department from lifting sanctions on businesses controlled by Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who has been sanctioned for his close relationship to President Putin and activities aimed at harming the interests of the United States. While I understand the Treasury Department’s efforts to reduce Mr. Deripaska’s ownership stake in Rusal, thereby calming the global aluminum market, numerous serious questions remain regarding this settlement. Secretary Mnuchin’s briefing last week raised more questions than it answered, and, notwithstanding the good faith efforts of individual Treasury officials, I cannot help but view this action in the context of the Trump Administration’s repeated deference to Russia. “It is imperative that Congress has the opportunity to vet in full any settlement regarding Mr. Deripaska, including whether the proposed settlement sufficiently restricts Mr. Deripaska’s control of key companies. Mr. Deripaska has been key to much of the malign activities Russia directs against the United States, and the Congress must protect the American people against foreign interference and corruption.”