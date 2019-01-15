Archive360 and Osterman Research to Help Organizations Grow Business Potential and Strengthen Legal Readiness in New Webinar on Cloud Archiving Analytics

Industry Experts to Present on New Levels of Business Intelligence and Legal Defense Using Cloud-Based Data Archiving and Analytics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archive360 ®, the world’s leader in intelligent information management that drives down the cost, risk and uncertainty of digital transformation to the Microsoft Cloud, today announced its first 2019 webinar in partnership with Osterman Research. Scheduled for January 24th at 10:00 am Pacific/1:00 pm Eastern, the webinar is titled “Archive Your Business Content and Unlock its Potential” and is based on a new report by the firm which focuses on best practices around advanced analytics and robust data archiving to reinforce business resiliency.

Industry leaders recommend that organizations today need to be proactive in the archiving of business-related data for both business development and the defense of their operation against legal challenges. The need for more detailed business insights that drive revenue generation is an ongoing requirement for nearly every business and with the operation of a business come lawsuits, regulatory inquiries, or other reasons to search for specific data in the company’s trove of corporate data. By combining a robust archiving solution with an analytics capability, decision makers are now able to collect and archive valuable insights and intelligence from such data – not only for legal issues, but also for competitive insights and other business intelligence.

Register for the Free Webinar at: Archive Your Business Content and unlock its Potential and receive a free copy of the report by Osterman Research titled “Why You Must Archive Business Content and What You Can Do With It.”

When: January 24th at 10:00 am Pacific/1:00 pm Eastern

Speakers: Bill Tolson, Vice President, Marketing for Archive360 and Michael Osterman, President, Osterman Research.

About: This webinar will explore how next generation data archiving combined with powerful analytics has the ability to rapidly improve corporate positioning. The experts hosting this webinar will present use cases illustrating the importance of the technology in real world examples.

“The practice of retaining all relevant business records for the appropriate length of time for legal, regulatory and compliance purposes is an essential best practice for any organization,” said Michael Osterman, President, Osterman Research. “However, by combining a robust archiving solution with an analytics capability, businesses now have powerful intelligence that provide a new level of understanding for the purposes of growing the organization’s position in the market. On this webinar, we’ll explore such approaches and review case studies that show the value gained from these solutions.”

“While legal defense, regulatory compliance, and storage management are longstanding corporate archive use cases, customer and prospect management, the detection of policy violations and prevention of insider threats are important new applications of the technology,” noted Bill Tolson, Vice President, Marketing, Archive360. “With many IT, business development, compliance and legal professionals now realizing the benefits of advanced archiving and analytics, we are pleased to align with Osterman Research on this topic to provide a deeper understanding of this area.”

To register for this free webinar, please visit: http://info.archive360.com/cloud-for-legal-data-webinar-landing-page

Tweet This: @Archive360 and Osterman Research to Help Organizations Grow Business Potential and Strengthen Legal Readiness in New Webinar - https://prn.to/2sr7HEf

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world’s leader in intelligent information management. Its proven platform enables organizations of any size to drive down the cost, risk and uncertainty of digital transformation to and in the cloud. Archive360 delivers on its customers’ need for non-proprietary information management that ensures security-focused infrastructure independence. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2AzureTM solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

https://www.archive360.com/products/archive2azure/

Copyright ©2018. Archive360 is a registered trademark and Archive2AnywhereTM, Archive2AzureTM and FastCollectTM are trademarks of Archive360, Inc.

PR Contacts:

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group, for Archive360

(925) 785-3014

ssanchez@theventanagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.