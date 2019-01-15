New Peer Review Article Entitled “Efficacy and safety of fexapotide triflutate in outpatient medical treatment of male lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia” Published in Therapeutic Advances in Urology

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) reports today that a new peer review article has been published in Therapeutic Advances in Urology. The new publication reviews current progress in the development of Fexapotide Triflutate, Nymox's first-in-class new molecular approach to managing the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).The new article is entitled "Efficacy and safety of fexapotide triflutate in outpatient medical treatment of male lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia" and is authored by Neal Shore, MD, FACS (Carolina Urologic Research Center, Myrtle Beach, SC); Ronald Tutrone, MD, FACS (Chesapeake Urology Research Associates, Baltimore, MD); and Claus G. Roehrborn, MD (University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX).



The full peer review publication is available online on the Therapeutic Advances in Urology website.

Therapeutic Advances in Urology is a prestigious top-tier peer review journal specialized in clinical urology.

According to the article, “For many men suffering from BPH, there remains an unmet need for office-based treatments for BPH that are effective and that have fewer side effects and better safety profiles than existing approved molecular and surgical treatments. Large long-term prospective randomized US studies of FT have shown statistically significant long-term improvement in BPH symptoms and objective outcomes including significant reduction in both spontaneous acute urinary retention as well as the subsequent incidence of BPH surgery. Based on a total of >1700 patient treatments including FT and placebo in US trials to date since 2002, FT has been shown to be well tolerated with an excellent safety profile. FT is a well-tolerated and efficacious clinic-based treatment for BPH involving an intraprostatic injection that requires only a few minutes to administer, with no catheter nor anesthesia requirements. FT injection represents a novel, first-in-class BPH treatment modality”.

Reprints of the article will also be available later from Nymox upon request after reprints become available from the publisher.

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its Quarterly Reports.

For Further Information Contact:

Paul Averback

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

1-800-93NYMOX

www.nymox.com

