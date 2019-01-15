Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Integrated LED Paint Spray Booth Light, 347V AC, CI/D1&2, 8,000 Lumens

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an explosion proof integrated LED light fixture ideal for use in paint spray booths rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations. This light operates on 347V AC and has a temperature rating of T6 carrying paint spray booth certification.



This four foot, two lamp integrated LED fixture is ideal for operators seeking a top quality explosion proof LED light that will reduce operating costs, improve lighting quality and reduce downtime incurred from frequent servicing intervals.



The EPL-48-2L-ITG-LED-347V, which operates on 347V AC, is equipped with a specially designed integrated LED assembly which produces 8,000 lumens.



Our integrated series are visibly brighter than standard T5HO`s and have consistently surprised many of our customers with their unexpectedly high light output levels.



Our EPL-48-2L-ITG-LED-347V LED light fixture is U.S. and Canada approved for use in paint spray booths.





The EPL-48-2L-ITG-LED-347V explosion proof integrated LED light fixture is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C and D; and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F, and G hazardous locations and is approved for use in confined spaces. This unit has two, four-foot LED tube design bulbs producing 8,000 lumens of light that is brighter than standard T5HO lights and is rated at 50,000 hours of lamp life. These lamps are individually dimmable using Mark 7 0-10V style dimmer switches for maximum control over illumination.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof LED light is mounted to a tube made of extruded aluminum with a polycarbonate lens protecting the LEDs. This light operates at 120V AC drawing on only 0.67 amps. This unit comes with standard mounting with brackets on either side of the fixture and an option for pendant mounting for suspension from ceilings. Suitable applications include use in paint spray booths, chemical manufacturing and gas processing plants, oil refineries, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

