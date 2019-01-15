Konica Minolta Healthcare Supports CME-Accredited, Ultrasound-Guided Interventional Workshops with Albert Einstein College of Medicine

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. is providing support to Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the New Jersey Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for a series of CME-accredited, ultrasound hands-on workshops as part of the UGPLearningHub™ educational platform. Supported by an educational grant and in-kind contribution of ultrasound machines by Konica Minolta Healthcare, participating physicians can receive up to 4 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.



Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Center for Continuing Medical Education, is one of the largest medical school-based CME Accredited Providers in the state of New York. Founded in 1976, the institution is committed to enhancing patient care through education. In 2017, over 700 national and international CME activities provided by Albert Einstein College of Medicine were attended by nearly 48,000 physicians and over 26,000 allied healthcare professionals.

“By supporting Albert Einstein College of Medicine's initiative to enhance patient care, UGPLearningHub™ programs can now offer physicians CME credits that will help advance their knowledge and expertise in MSK,” says Courtney Ernst, Manager of Ultrasound Training and Education, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “While ultrasound-guidance is an essential tool for MSK practitioners performing these procedures, operating an ultrasound system is highly dependent on the user’s skill and experience. Proficiency in ultrasound-guidance is a learn by doing process, and therefore Konica Minolta is dedicated to supporting education and hands-on workshops that will further advance the availability and quality of these procedures.”

CME credits are an important aspect of a physician’s ongoing education and improvement in delivering quality patient care. In some states, physicians are required to meet a specific number of credits annually to maintain accreditation for seeing and treating patients. The UGPLearningHub™ provides the opportunity for ongoing physician education and professional development by leveraging the educational programs of leading academic institutions such as Albert Einstein College of Medicine along with the technical and clinical knowledge of leading experts.

The next CME-accredited ultrasound workshop in 2019 will be held in late January. For more information on upcoming workshops, please visit KM-University at www.km-university.com .



For more than 5 decades, Albert Einstein College of Medicine (Einstein) has exemplified excellence in medical research, teaching, and patient care. Established in 1955, and guided by the vision of Professor Albert Einstein, the College was one of the first medical schools to integrate bedside experience with classroom study. Einstein also led the way in the development of bioethics as an accepted academic discipline in medical school curricula, and was the first private medical school in New York City to establish an academic Department of Family Medicine, as well as a residency program in internal medicine with an emphasis on women’s health. Today, Einstein is one of the nation’s premier institutions for medical education, basic research, and clinical investigation.

The NJ Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is the state medical society representing specialists in the field of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R). They are called physiatrists (fizz ee at' trists). Physiatrists focus on restoring function. They care for patients with acute and chronic pain from musculoskeletal problems such as back and neck pain, headaches, tendinitis, pinched nerves and fibromyalgia. They also treat people who have experienced catastrophic events resulting in paraplegia, quadriplegia, amputation, or traumatic brain injury; as well as those who suffer from orthopedic conditions such as arthritis, sciatica and herniated discs, and neurologic disorders such as strokes, multiple sclerosis, polio, cerebral palsy, and ALS.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902).

