College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving ranked #1 Franchise Opportunity in Its Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's 40th Annual Franchise 500

Moving and Junk Removal Franchisor Recognized for Its Strong Marketing, Growth, and Franchisee Support

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving the leading junk removal and moving franchise, has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for the first time, above other recognizable national brands such as Two Men and a Truck franchise and 1-800-Got-Junk franchise. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks College H.U.N.K.S. as #146 — the only moving and junk removal franchise to crack the top 250.



Entrepreneur Magazine ranks companies based on 150 data points including startup costs, systemwide growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial growth and stability. College Hunks, which surpassed $100 Million in annual sales in 2018, excels across the board.

Startup costs range from $89,300 to $208,200 and candidates with as little as $50,000 in liquid assets may qualify to start the business.

The system grew from 66 franchisees at the end of 2016 to 104 at the end of 2018.

Average franchisee revenue climbed 113% from 2013 to 2017. Average franchisee revenue in 2017 was over $945,000. (The 2018 financial results will be published this spring in the company’s annual Franchise Disclosure Document).

Support includes a national call center center that actively books jobs for franchisees. The company’s 100+ member corporate support team also assists franchisees with marketing strategies, financing solutions, goal setting, business coaching, and more. College Hunks was recently named one of the best brands in America for veterans based on franchisee satisfaction, and is consistently a best places to work award recipient.

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving has won numerous awards for its marketing strategies, which have earned the brand repeated national and local television exposure.

“We’re excited and humbled to be recognized as the top franchise in our category for the first time, as we are still just getting started,” President and co-founder Nick Friedman said. “We are always working to improve the brand and make a bigger difference for our clients, franchise owners, and team members.”

The business differentiates itself by being a purpose-driven, values-based, socially-conscious, tech-enabled enterprise that ensures its franchise owners are successfully able to scale their businesses while leading teams of “H.U.N.K.S.” who deliver trust, care, and a stress-free experience for clients.

About College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving

College H.UN.K.S. is the fastest-growing junk hauling and moving franchise in America, with more than 100 franchisees and 250 territories nationwide. “H.U.N.K.S.,” which stands for “Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service” is supported by an innovative franchise model that enables franchise owners to be executives in their businesses, market the business and provide leadership for their teams, while providing a great service to their community. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com .

Contact: Dana Hansen | 866-766-0540 | dana.hansen@chhj.com.

www.collegehunksfranchise.com



