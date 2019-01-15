Visit JLT Mobile Computers at ProMAT 2019, Booth S4273

8-11 April 2019, McCormick Place, Chicago, US

JLT Mobile Computers to Showcase Repair and Maintenance Services, Portable Rugged Android™ and Windows IT Solutions at ProMAT

With a new web-based maintenance management tool, third-party product repair capabilities, and an expanded range of Android and Windows tablets and handheld computers, JLT offers end-to-end IT solutions for the manufacturing and supply chain industry

/EIN News/ -- Växjö, Sweden, 15 January 2019 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments – and renowned for its high-level of support and flexibility in addressing customer challenges – will be presenting end-to-end rugged mobile IT solutions for the manufacturing and supply chain industry at ProMAT 2019, Booth S4273.

Visitors to the JLT Booth S4273 will be able to see the latest Android and Windows rugged tablets and handheld computers, get introduced to the new JLT RepairEngine™ online maintenance management tool and learn about JLT’s expanded repair services, which now include third-party products from most manufacturers, including Honeywell, Zebra, LXE and Intermec. Thanks to this service expansion, customers benefit from a single point of contact through JLT and can manage all of their rugged IT products and related hardware in the easy-to-use JLT RepairEngine web tool. It gives users not only the ability to start and track repairs 24/7, but also provides insight into the health and status of their hardware deployment, enabling them to spot and rectify trends promptly. This leads to considerable cost savings and more effective operations.

Also increasing customers’ productivity through familiarity, ease-of-use and flexibility are three new rugged Android tablets and handheld computers that JLT is showing for the first time in the US at ProMAT. These are the 5-inch MH1005A™ rugged handheld, the 7-inch MT1007A™ rugged tablet, and the 10.1-inch MT2010A™ rugged tablet. The company is further exhibiting its strengthened 10-inch tablet offering, which consists of a new high-performance version of the rugged MT2010™ tablet for the most demanding software applications, and the new MT2010K™ tablet with an integrated keyboard for easy data input.

All these new products, which are available for immediate order, are IP65 dustproof and water resistant, capable of operating in temperatures of -10 to +50°C (14 to +122°F), built to withstand even the most challenging working environments, and tested to applicable MIL-STD-810G requirements. They are complemented by a wide range of accessories, including vehicle and desktop docks, high-capacity batteries, battery chargers, and hand and shoulder straps.

To book a meeting during the show and to learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, its products, services and solutions, visit https://www.jltmobile.com/promat-2019.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com eric.miller@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature – reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company’s turnover in 2017 was SEK 113 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ First North, under the symbol JLT; Eminova Fondkommision AB acts as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com. You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn and Twitter.

