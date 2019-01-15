City of Irving, Texas Renews Exclusive Charging Service Locations with Blink Charging

Irving, Texas expands focus on sustainability with Blink Charging Stations



Miami Beach, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink Charging”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station products and networked EV charging services, announced today that the city of Irving, Texas has renewed its long term, exclusive charging service locations effective immediately through 2022. This renewal allows the city of Irving to continue offering EV drivers with access to 10 Blink Level 2 EV charging stations across the following convenient locations, with the opportunity for additional units in the future as demand increases:

Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving Texas, 75060

Irving City Hall, 825 W Irving Blvd. , Irving Texas, 75060

West Irving Library, 4444 W. Rochelle Road, Irving Texas, 75060

To charge an EV at these locations, drivers can tap their Blink InCard (RFID card) to the reader below the screen, initiate the session directly from the Blink Mobile application, or use a guest code provided via the Blink Mobile application, www.BlinkCode.com, or Blink Customer Support (888-998-2546). EV drivers can become a Blink member for free and typically receive discounted charging fees at thousands of Blink units. More information about how to use the Blink EV charging stations and how to become a Blink Member is available at BlinkNetwork.com.

About Blink Charging Co.:

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) is one of the leaders in nationwide public electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at locations throughout the United States. Headquartered in Florida with offices in Arizona and California, Blink’s business is designed to accelerate EV adoption.

Blink Charging offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. Blink Charging also owns and operates EV charging equipment predominately under the Blink brand, as well as several other charging station equipment manufacturers such as Chargepoint, General Electric (GE) and SemaConnect. Blink Charging has strategic property partners across multiple business sectors including multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces. For more information about Blink, please visit www.Blinkcharging.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements, such as disclosures about the potential financial and operational success of Blink Charging’s next generation charging stations, include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, the Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.



Media Contact:

Todd Baker, Vice President of Marketing

PR@BlinkCharging.com

(305) 521-0200 ext. 448

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.