New Research Shows Safety Tops U.S. Drivers’ Wish List for Connected Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Results of the survey contained in DMI’s new eBook From Connected to Autonomous: A Vision of Future Auto Travel surveyed drivers about the features they currently use in their cars, as well as the features they desire in the future. The survey was conducted among drivers of 2014 vehicles or newer representing a dozen brands.

Top 5 features connected car owners are currently using today:

Access navigation or destination assistance Receive notifications about the status of the vehicle Save favorite destinations Plan the optimal route for a journey Send and receive texts, calls, emails via voice command

Top 5 requested features among respondents:

Vehicle can notify driver after an accident whether the vehicle is or is not safe to drive. Vehicle can scan itself following an accident to track maintenance issues to be addressed. Vehicle can recommend a more fuel-efficient route for travel. Vehicle automatically can take and store video or security footage to track any accidents or damage done. Driver can review tire status, lifetime value, and recommendations on status and replacement of the vehicle.

“The connected car technology drivers are using today is primitive and owners can only be reactive. Drivers are using features that simply improve their daily experience in the car,” says Michael Deittrick, DMI’s senior vice president for digital strategy and chief digital officer. “Data from respondents tells us drivers crave features that are anticipatory and can contextually help them extract more value from their vehicle. The data shows we need to be forward thinking about bringing the outside world into the connected car.”

Consumer Wish List Categories

Safety

The top two of the ten most-desired future features have safety implications. For instance, 79% of respondents said they would like to see vehicles that can complete a full scan after an accident to determine if the vehicle is safe to drive.

Time Savings

Survey takers said they want features to help save time while driving. For example, 62% of respondents expressed a desire for items as connecting to prepaid parking. Additionally, 60% of respondents said they would like the vehicle to convey alternate travel options, such as walking distance, bus stops or subway routes.

Maintenance

Almost three-quarters of respondents said they would like to see the vehicle keep them updated on such factors as tire status and lifetime value of the vehicle. They would also prefer recommendations on the replacement status of parts on the vehicle.

Cost Reduction

Drivers think tomorrow’s vehicles should help them save money on the road. An overwhelming three out of four drivers report they would like a connected vehicle feature that recommends a more fuel-efficient driving route.

Driving Experience

Respondents want tomorrow’s vehicles to deliver more personalized and enriching driving experiences. For example, 61% would like their vehicle to send driving suggestions based on based on weather, geography and time-of-day variables.

About the survey

DMI performed assessments on 2018 vehicles. Brands included Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, Jeep, Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. DMI assessed both in-vehicle and mobile experiences based on 44 use cases that comprise DMI’s Automotive Maturity Model. For each use case, DMI evaluated whether or not the use case was offered by the OEM, and if so, the quality of experience based on a single ease question (SEQ), on a scale of easy (1) to difficult (7).

