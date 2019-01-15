Cybersecurity Breaches Pave The Way For Proactive Cybersecurity Solutions in 2019: VirtualArmour International (CSE:VAI)(OTCQB:VTLR), Patriot One Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies and FireEye Inc.

/EIN News/ -- POINT ROBERTS Wash. and DELTA, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investorideas.com , a leading investor news resource covering defense and security stocks and its defense portal, Homelanddefensestocks.com, release a snapshot looking at the recent surge in demand for cyber security technology following the numerous breaches and hacks of 2018.



Google, Facebook, British Airways, T-Mobile, Uber and Marriott all suffered from very public cyber security breaches in 2018 due to preventable lapses in security which ended up exposing personal data from hundreds of millions of individuals to unauthorized users. How will this affect cybersecurity for 2019?

According to Cybersecurity Ventures’ recent quarterly report, global cybersecurity spending is predicted to exceed $1 trillion cumulatively from 2018 to 2021. In 2004, the global cybersecurity market was worth $3.5 billion while in 2019, spending is expected to hit $120 billion.

“Last year’s major data security breaches could have been prevented with a properly implemented cybersecurity strategy and proactive management,” according to Andrew Douthwaite, Chief Technology Officer at VirtualArmour International ( OTCQB:VTLR ) ( CSE:VAI ), a fast-growing cybersecurity managed services provider based in Denver, Colorado.

Leading the growth of VirtualArmour over the last decade, Douthwaite knows a few things about cybersecurity, and his company’s track record shows it. “While there were plenty of attempts, none of our enterprise clients were breached utilizing our services in 2018 – or ever, for that matter, since they became a client – and for good reason,” said Douthwaite. “We are the best at what we do.”

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. Its customized solutions help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks, and it maintains 24/7 client monitoring with specialist teams located at its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers.

“While the big breaches in 2018 are behind us, companies should brace for more sophisticated and devastating attacks in the new year,” said Douthwaite. “Cybercrime remains a seriously strong threat, and every business manager should be taking steps to ensure that their company does not become a successful target.”

To keep pace with the rising sophistication of cyber threats, FireEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEYE ) announced adding new features to the FireEye Email Security – Server Edition.

The new capabilities include Multi-Vector Virtual Execution (MVX) engine, which can use image-set passwords in emails to analyze the related password-protected files — a feature which most sandbox detection are unable to analyze.

FireEye’s MalwareGuard, which was launched recently, is also among the new additions to the FireEye Email Security – Server Edition.

The key intent behind the new upgrades is the growing incidences of executive impersonation attacks, which do not contain any malware but significantly jeopardize business emails. This is becoming a concern because people tend to access and respond to such emails because they look official and legitimate.

Online security may be paramount but there is also the need for real world security coupling such as with Patriot One Technologies Inc. ( TSX-V:PAT ) ( OTC:PTOTF ), developer of the award-winning PATSCAN™ covert radar weapons detection system, who recently closed its acquisition of EhEye Inc., which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patriot One and its video recognition software rebranded as PATSCAN VRS.

This unique system automates the detection of weapons, disturbances and suspicious behaviors through existing camera infrastructure. Using computer vision techniques coupled with machine learning for artifact recognition, the solution employs deep learning architecture to alert security teams to anomalies that a standard video system cannot identify.

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ: CHKP ), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, also announced a recent acquisition , ForceNock Security Ltd.

ForceNock developed a Web Application and API Protection technology which utilizes machine learning, behavioral and reputation-based security engines which Check Point plans to integrate into its Infinity total protection architecture.

Andrew Douthwaite, delved more into these simple solutions and other major 2018 breaches in a recent article published on LinkedIn.com here , with his conclusion being simple and obvious.

“You should have a robust cybersecurity strategy and preventative operating procedures in place, be constantly monitoring all of your network - looking for incidents such as unauthorized access, and make sure that your employees receive comprehensive and up to date cybersecurity training.”

For investors following security and defense stocks,, Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of Security and Defense stocks, Biometrics stocks, Homeland security stocks, Biodefense stocks, Cybersecurity stocks .

About Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/About/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Disclosure: Investorideas. does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp . Disclosure: this news article featuring VirtualArmour is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com – third party , Learn more about costs and our services https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/

Additional info regarding BC Residents and global Investors: Effective September 15 2008 - all BC investors should review all OTC and Pink sheet listed companies for adherence in new disclosure filings and filing appropriate documents with Sedar. Read for more info: https://www.bcsc.bc.ca/release.aspx?id=6894 . Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.

Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.