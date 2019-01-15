Los Angeles Kings Choose Mitel for UCaaS Solution to Streamline Business Operations

Two-time Stanley Cup champs overhaul legacy phone system to keep pace with business growth



Mobility, analytics and CRM integration accelerate productivity, decision-making and fan response time

Powered by Mitel and provided by Frontier Communications, the service offers low, predictable monthly cost with no maintenance or upgrade worries

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and OTTAWA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitel is powering a cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution to support the LA Kings’ initiative to digitally transform business operations, support operational growth and facilitate sales, while increasing productivity and collaboration across the organization.

After considering numerous options to replace an outdated legacy phone platform, the Kings selected Frontier AnyWare , an option with greater scalability and flexibility to serve their current and future requirements. Powered by Mitel technologies and provided by Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR), the Frontier AnyWare solution fuels the Kings’ continued expansion and sales efforts with access to deeper analytics and integration with CRM applications. Easy-to-use features and a mobile client also enable staff, coaches and scouts to communicate and collaborate inside STAPLES Center and around the world. The capabilities have also increased productivity for the Kings’ staff, helping decisions get made faster and improving the fan experience with quicker response times.

Additionally, the Kings’ choice of a UCaaS model delivers a simple monthly cost without the need for significant upfront capital investment or the hassle of worrying about ongoing maintenance and upgrades.

“When you’re competing, on and off the ice, you want to be ahead of the curve,” said LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “We’re using this updated technology to collaborate and make decisions swiftly. When your general manager and coaches are making decisions about the team, communication is very important and there is a role of sales there as well. We believe keeping everyone on the same page is what helps determine a successful franchise.”

"High-performance organizations like the Kings are savvy about how they incorporate technology into their operations and recognize that the right communications and collaboration solution can yield real competitive advantages,” said Todd Abbott, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Services, Mitel. “Frontier’s Mitel-powered UCaaS solution enables businesses to reach peak productivity and, ultimately, deliver a better experience for players, staff and fans."

Important Facts

Mitel powers 4.5 million cloud seats and 1.2 million UCaaS seats worldwide.

Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its FiOS and Vantage fiber-optic and its copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com .

