Global Technology Provider Profesia Becomes a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller Partner in Italy

VAR role extends partnership between WSO2 and Profesia in delivering open source API management and integration solutions to support the digital transformation initiatives of customers in Italy

/EIN News/ -- Torino, Italy and Mountain View, CA, USA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profesia and WSO2 today announced that they have entered into an agreement in which Profesia is now a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR) for Italy. The move builds on the strong, multi-year partnership between WSO2, the leading open source integration company, and Profesia an integration specialist and WSO2 Premier Certified Integration Partner.

As a VAR, Profesia will expand its collaboration with WSO2 in delivering open source technology solutions that support customers in the implementation of application and system integration projects while efficiently aligning architectural needs and business goals. Additionally, the company will implement campaigns to increase awareness of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform across Italy.

Profesia leverages extensive expertise in providing solutions for business process automation, IT consulting services and system integration. The company serves enterprises in Italy across a range of business domains, such as banking, finance, insurance, defense and aerospace, manufacturing, travel and transportation, retail, betting and gaming, energy and utility, public administration and education, telecommunications, services and facility management. Together, Profesia and WSO2 provide enterprises with several benefits using WSO2’s complete platform for digital transformation including guaranteed customization and integration with existing environments, the rapid development of new and reusable modules, and a flexible licensing model.

The VAR agreement follows the recent recognition of WSO2 by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018 report1 published on October 29, 2018. In its evaluation of WSO2 API Manager, the report1 states, “As the only fully open source solution in our Forrester Wave analysis, WSO2 provides good breadth across all evaluation criteria. Particular strengths include formal life-cycle management and non-REST APIs, both of which facilitate mature and disciplined enterprise API strategies.”



“In WSO2, we found the best platform for digital transformation, and we have implemented several projects for our customers that take advantage of its flexible, open source technologies,” said Matteo Bordin, principal architect at Profesia. “Thanks to the collaboration with WSO2, we have the technology to easily develop structured projects that optimize the specific business drivers of our customers. We look forward to building on our successful partnership with WSO2 in our role as a VAR for Italy.”

“With its deep expertise in API management, integration, and identity and access management, Profesia has been a valuable partner for many years in supporting the integration agile initiatives of customers across Italy. We are excited to have Profesia become a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller for the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform. This is an important expansion of our collaboration in enabling customers to successfully implement their digital transformation strategies,” said Shevan Goonetilleke, COO of WSO2.

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, approach to open source, and agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

About Profesia

Profesia supports agility and innovation in companies that are facing digital transformation, by providing services and products designed to be the foundation of any digital transformation path. Thanks to the strategic partnership with WSO2, Profesia has helped leading Italian companies quickly solve complex problems of API management, integration, and identity and access management.

1Forrester Research, Inc. “The Forrester WaveTM: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018,” by Randy Heffner with Christopher Mines, Allison Vizgaitis, and Diane Lynch, October 29, 2018.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR for WSO2 Mobile: +1 650-655-6424 Email: shifali@kineticprllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.