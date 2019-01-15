OnScale Expands Leadership and Appoints Dr. Masha Petrova as VP of Marketing

/EIN News/ -- CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnScale , the emerging leader in on-demand scalable engineering simulation software, today announced the appointment of Dr. Masha Petrova as the Vice President of Marketing. Petrova will oversee global marketing and communications with a focus on driving revenue and brand recognition for the company. Petrova will report directly to OnScale Chief Executive Officer Ian Campbell.



“We are continuing to bring onboard exceptionally strong leaders to further our mission of removing the cost, risk and performance barriers that engineers face when introducing next generation technology,” said Ian Campbell, CEO of OnScale. “Masha brings to us a wealth of industry knowledge and experience in engineering software along with marketing creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit. We are thrilled to have her join our team and help OnScale expand its reach in the engineering software market.”



Prior to joining OnScale, Dr. Petrova led the marketing initiative for a new line of Additive Manufacturing software products at ANSYS, Inc. Prior to joining ANSYS, Inc. via an acquisition of 3DSIM, she was the Director of Global Marketing at MSC Software. In those roles, Petrova helped oversee multiple corporate acquisitions, define marketing and sales strategies for new product launches, as well as market expansions for established product lines. She has a variety experience with start-ups, including running her own engineering consulting company for seven years. Petrova received her Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from UC San Diego.

“OnScale is redefining the engineering experience. Whether its building technology that will extend human life, architecting the future of transportation, or developing sensors that will make 5G phones an everyday reality, OnScale arms engineers with the tools they need to do their most important and innovative work,” said Dr. Masha Petrova. “I have always gravitated towards companies that disrupt markets and deliver the most value to customers and am looking forward to helping OnScale do just that.”



About OnScale

OnScale , the emerging leader in on-demand scalable engineering simulation software, empowers engineers to accelerate innovation across multiple industries, including next-generation technologies such as MEMS IoT, 5G, Biomedicine, and Autonomous Vehicles. OnScale combines powerful multiphysics solver technology used and validated by Fortune 50 companies for over 30 years, with the limitless speed and flexibility of cloud High Performance Computing (HPC). By removing the constraints of legacy simulation tools, OnScale allows engineers to dramatically reduce cost, risk and time to market for cutting edge technologies.

For more information visit: http://onscale.com/





