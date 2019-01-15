GrowLife, Inc. Hires National Sales Director Brian Knight to Expand Sales Program for Commercial Division Focusing on National Accounts

Leading Cultivation Equipment Supplier Selects Experienced National Sales Director to Oversee Expansion of Sales Teams in Commercial Cultivation and Building Products Divisions

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) (“GrowLife” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that it has hired Brian Knight as its National Sales Director. Knight will oversee the national sales team and focus on expansion of the commercial division of the company.



/EIN News/ -- Having held management positions in large-scale sales organizations for over 10 years, Knight brings extensive experience in sales channel management and systems. Knight will use his most recent experience in building supply sales to further develop the sales pipeline for GrowLife Innovations’ ShopCustomFloors.com product line, focusing on large-scale commercial flooring contracts. Additionally, Knight will streamline the sales process for the company’s line of commercial cultivation and propagation products, including recently acquired EZ-Clone Pro, an industry renowned commercial cloning system designed for high volume cannabis production.

“As we look to expand our national commercial accounts, we found Brian’s credentials to align well with our needs of finding an experienced leader to help us streamline our sales process,” said GrowLife Commercial Division President Joe Barnes. “We could not be more confident that Brian can help us meet our goals in 2019 and beyond. He has a tremendous amount of experience in larger sales organizations and personally oversaw multi-million-dollar growth in his previous role. He not only understands how to manage a large funnel of business, but he has experience in leadership roles where he has built large teams and scaled organizations quickly.”

Knight began his sales management career as the Field Sales Manager at a building supply distribution company that worked with big box brands such as Home Depot. He later moved into sales training where he developed large teams of sales representatives where he taught selling skills, developed and controlled profits plans and budgets, and developed relevant training programs that correspond with the company’s sales strategy. In his most recent role, Knight was responsible for all new business development including identifying open markets, sourcing leads, and closing new clients in every level of building supplies, from homeowners to independent business owners, retailers, wholesalers and partnering manufactures.

Barnes added, “GrowLife has recently expanded its product offering and grown at an escalated rate. In order to capitalize on this momentum, we needed to get someone in place who will ensure our current customers continue to receive the high level of customer service we demand, while building a pipeline of new customer accounts. We are looking forward to all Brian will bring to this position and welcome him to the GrowLife family.”

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO’s most recent video statement, visit the company’s website . Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca/ in Canada.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@growlifeinc.com

206-483-0059



