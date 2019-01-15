Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. to Attend the Athens Cannabis Expo 2019

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis”), is excited to announce that X-SPRAYS™ successfully exhibited at the 2019 Athens Cannabis Expo in Greece last weekend at the Tae Kwon Do Convention Center in Athens, Greece.



/EIN News/ -- The Expo took place January 11-13 in Athens and attracted industry leaders from across the European Union (EU) and other parts of the globe. X-SPRAYS™ was on display and the company’s sales team successfully educated the public on their novel formulations and delivery method.

“The Athens Cannabis Expo was an excellent opportunity for X-SPRAYS™ to network with EU cannabis businesses and to expand our European distribution channels,” said Mr. John Knapp, CEO of Integrated Cannabis. He goes on to say, “the European market showed us great promise in 2019 for CBD products. We are positioning ourselves to take full advantage of the changing landscape this year and believe Europe will be a pivotal component for our growth.”

X-SPRAYS™ connected with dozens of businesses including pharmacies and specialty retailers all of which represented hundreds of retail outlets showing keen interest in carrying our product line.

About Integrated Cannabis Company

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. is comprised of dedicated scientists and product engineers who are passionate about health and creating health and lifestyle products utilizing advanced delivery systems and formulations. For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.x-sprays.com.

