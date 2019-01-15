First-Ever Zipcar Impact Report Shows Car Sharing’s Significant Social and Environmental Benefits, and Its Essential Role in Creating Better Cities

Analysis of more than a decade of Zipcar findings and third-party research shows car sharing increasingly displaces personal car ownership, decreases congestion and improves the lives of urbanites

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network and a company that helped define the sharing economy, today released the findings of its 2018 Impact Report during the Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.



/EIN News/ -- The report – for the first time – comprehensively captures key findings gathered over Zipcar’s eighteen years of mobility leadership. The findings, combined with objective third-party research, offer tangible evidence that car sharing continues to provide both members, and the cities they live in, with significant and distinct social and environmental benefits, at a time when new mobility offerings are on the rise. These benefits range from fewer personal cars on the road, to less congestion, cleaner air, and more land for people, housing and open space.

“As Zipcar enters its 19th year of operation as the world’s leading car-sharing network, we’re proud to share more about our sustainable business model and the cumulative impact of our work in more than 500 cities and towns,” said Tracey Zhen, Zipcar president. “At a time when new mobility solutions are arriving in cities, it has never been more important to remind our stakeholders of our track record, depth of experience, and direct results in reducing personal car ownership. We will continue to play an essential role in solving modern mobility challenges.”

Some key evidence outlined in the report to substantiate car sharing’s essential role in transforming today’s cities includes:

Car sharing Frees Up Space for Other Pressing Urban Uses

Zipcar’s 12,000 vehicle fleet means an estimated 156,000 fewer cars on city streets. 5

The average parking space occupies 200 square feet, 6 freeing up space for housing, green areas, office space and more.

Car sharing Sheds Personal Vehicles and Helps the Environment

Every Zipcar on the road eliminates the need for up to 13 personally-owned vehicles. 1

On average, every Zipcar serves 80 individual members. 2

54% of Zipsters report getting rid of a personal vehicle after joining Zipcar and 65% of Zipsters report not owning a car today. 3

Car-sharing members reduce their CO 2 footprint by up to 1,600 pounds per year. 4

footprint by up to 1,600 pounds per year. After joining, round-trip car-sharing members drive 40% fewer miles than they did previously (reducing emissions). 1

Zipcar is Key to a Multimodal Lifestyle that Enables the Right Mode for the Right Trip: Car-sharing Members Take Longer, More Purpose-Driven Trips

Data shows Zipsters rely on walking, biking and public transit for short trips, and turn to car sharing for longer, purpose-driven or recreational trips to out-of-town destinations. 3

The average Ziptrip in North America is 47 miles. 4

62% of Ziptrips include two or more people3 (34% higher than the average U.S. vehicle occupancy provided by the U.S. Department of Energy ).

Car sharing Delivers Distinct Social Benefits

With access to a car, 25% of Zipsters feel safer on the streets or at home. 3

42% now report being able to affordably reach critical destinations like school and work. 3

41% now say they have equitable access to transportation. 3

87% of Zipsters spend less money per month on transportation when compared to the U.S. monthly average. 3

Zipcar’s 2018 Impact Report also speaks to the importance of collaborative public/private partnerships, and the increasing mobility needs of non-profits, which Zipcar’s Grant Program aims to address in its mission to enable simple, equitable, and responsible urban living. In 2018, Zipcar awarded more than $100,000 in driving credit to 36 local non-profit organizations in several key cities where it operates, enabling these organizations to better achieve their mission through access to Zipcar.

To read Zipcar’s 2018 Impact Report in its entirety, please visit www.zipcar.com/impact . Car-sharing data specific to certain cities and regions is available upon request, as are interviews with Zipcar executives.

Report Methodology

The 2018 Impact Report is based on key findings from 18 years of Zipcar member data and third-party findings. Sources below:

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world’s leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour or day, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in over 500 cities and towns across Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, France, Iceland, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. Zipcar offers the most comprehensive, most convenient and most flexible car-sharing options available. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.

