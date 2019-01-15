WEYV Announces Agreement with Highlights for Children, Inc., Enhancing In-App Content to Include More Than 250 Children’s Magazines and E-books

TROY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYV, an app platform with music, magazines, e-books and (soon) podcasts all in one app experience, today announced it will offer content from Highlights, the leading family media brand and publisher of the most-read children’s magazine in North America.



Now available in WEYV, countless magazines and e-books for kids from Highlights



Multi-content app with music, magazines, e-books and (soon) podcasts, perfect for every member of the family





/EIN News/ -- WEYV now offers three Highlights magazines – including Highlights (ages 6-12), High Five (ages 2-6) and Hello (ages 0-2) – and more than 200 e-books will also be included in the app. The new e-book additions are digital stories crafted from kids’ favorite pieces from Highlights magazines. The Read with Highlights collection is full of engaging stories that encourage learning and reading.

“As an organization dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring and confident through engaging content and experiences, offering our content in WEYV was a great way for us to continue to reach children and families in an increasingly digital world,” said Andy Shafran, Vice President International, Highlights for Children, Inc.

All Highlights content can be found in a special “For Kids” area in the Read section of the app, which houses all of the e-books and magazines created especially for children.

“Our goal has always been to build a multi-content platform with content for everyone, including children of all ages,” said Stephanie Scapa, CEO of WEYV. “As our user base expands to include families, we are proud to offer a robust library of magazines and e-books from the most trusted brands in children’s content, like Highlights.”

WEYV is available as an ad-free, subscription-based app that allows users to listen to music, read magazines and e-books, and (soon) listen to podcasts. WEYV is available on iOS and Android devices and via a web player for U.S.-based users.

More content will be added to WEYV on a rolling basis. WEYV is available for a 14-day free trial and can be accessed via the App Store , Google Play and the WEYV website .

About WEYV

WEYV, an Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) company, is a platform that offers a full catalog of digital content to U.S.-based consumers and is available via iOS and Android devices and via a web player. WEYV enables users to listen to music, read magazines and e-books and (soon) listen to podcasts. For more information, visit www . weyv . com and follow WEYV on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Highlights™

Highlights is a beloved global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring and confident™ through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Through stories, poems, puzzles, jokes/riddles, science experiments, art activities, and more, kids are encouraged to think, problem solve, and build their literacy skills, all while having fun. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with their most popular magazines (Highlights Hello™, Highlights High Five™, Highlights High Five Bilingüe™ [English/Spanish], and Highlights®), digital apps, toys/games, and books incorporating classic favorites like Hidden Pictures® puzzles, Goofus and Gallant®, Dear Highlights letters, and more. Because Highlights offerings may be print or digital, purchased through subscriptions or retail, kids can engage with Highlights anytime, anywhere. To learn more and connect with Highlights, visit Highlights.com , HighlightsKids.com , Facebook.com/HighlightsForChildren , Twitter.com/Highlights , Pinterest.com/FunWithAPurpose , and Instagram.com/HighlightsForChildren .

Media Contacts

Jennifer Ristic

Chief Marketing Officer

WEYV, Inc.

jristic@weyv.com

216-849-3109

Vandana Agrawal

Director, International

Highlights for Children, Inc.

Vandana.Agrawal@highlights.com

614-324-7941

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e883b31-d767-4a47-bd27-8e09a83854ef



