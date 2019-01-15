Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson Addresses Nightfood Ice Cream Attributes, Marketing, and Distribution in Interview with Wall Street Reporter

Tarrytown, NY, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), the company pioneering the projected multi-billion dollar nighttime snacking category, has announced that CEO Sean Folkson was interviewed last week by Jack Marks of Wall Street Reporter.



The interview covered a wide range of topics related to the upcoming Nightfood ice cream national launch, including marketing, distribution, and product attributes.

When discussing the upcoming ice cream rollout and chains that Management expects to take on the product during 2019, Folkson said, “For any investors out there that are intrigued by what we’re doing, they should probably pay attention and watch the development over the next several weeks and months, because I think a lot of perceptions are going to be changed, and people are really going to be forced to reevaluate our current valuation.”

Folkson also mentioned there was a major company announcement to be revealed in “less than a month” that he felt was more important and significant than any individual distribution announcement. He stated, “This coming announcement, I think it will take the level of confidence I have, and help everybody not only to understand it, but to share it.”

On January 12, 2019, Nightfood completed manufacturing on three truckloads of its nighttime ice cream (you can view the production process here). Leading sleep and nutrition experts guided Nightfood’s formulation and recipe development. The ice cream is available in 8 flavors and will begin appearing on supermarket shelves in February.

The rollout is being led by Nightfood VP of Ice Cream Marketing Jim Christensen. Christensen is the former VP of Ice Cream Sales for global ice cream giant Unilever, the owner of Ben & Jerry’s, Klondike, Breyers, and the more recently acquired Talenti. The Company has a goal of securing distribution in 10,000 outlets by this time next year, and Folkson indicated that he believes the ice cream line will be approved in every supermarket chain Management is targeting within the current 12-month sales cycle.

Anybody wanting a coupon to try Nightfood can go to NightfoodIceCream.com

The 42-minute interview is available online at WallStreetReporter.com (a free log-in may be required to listen to the full audio).

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood, Inc, “The Nighttime Snack Company”, provides consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks in the US.

The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at http://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond.

Ice cream is now the 2nd most popular night snack choice. Almost half of all consumers reach for ice cream at night, and it is estimated that 80% of all at-home ice cream consumption occurs shortly before bed. Available in 8 delicious flavors, Nightfood ice cream can help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. Munchies is currently preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that Management believes will give it a unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and legally compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Media Contact: Tim Sullivan tim@Nightfood.com 732-816-0239 Investor Contact: Stuart Smith investors@Nightfood.com 888-888-6444, x3

