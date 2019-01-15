SNAP INVESTOR UPDATE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SNAP

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017 (the “Class Period”).



Investors who purchased Snap’s common stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 as a result of such purchases are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) toll-free at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/snap-inc/ , for additional information or to learn how to participate in this action.

Among other things, the investor class action complaint alleges that Snap and certain other defendants made materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period about the Company’s business, operations, and user growth and engagement.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Snap’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than January 31, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kaskela Law LLC, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

