Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Launches Merchant Cash Advance Practice Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference (“SRF”), a leading securities and corporate law firm, today announced that the firm has launched a specialty practice group devoted to servicing the legal needs of alternative commercial financing and merchant cash advance (MCA) companies.



Led by Sichenzia Ross Ference partner Mendy Piekarski, this multi-discipline group has established expertise in all aspects of the MCA business cycle, including capital formation, asset deployment, brokering arraignments, syndication and participation agreements, regulatory compliance, and litigation.

The formation of this group signals Sichenzia Ross Ference’s continued expansion into the growing alternative commercial financing and merchant cash advance industry, a high-growth practice that offers innovative forms of financing to small businesses.

“In order to meet our clients’ needs and to continue providing the cutting edge solutions and comprehensive legal counsel for which we are known, Sichenzia Ross Ference is enthusiastically launching this new practice area,” said founding Sichenzia Ross Ference partner Gregory Sichenzia. “Mendy and the group already have many clients in this area, and possess the expertise and experience in alternative commercial financing and merchant cash advance that will enable SRF to expand the services we offer to our existing and future clients.”

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is a leading securities and corporate law firm providing experienced, professional representation in all matters involving the securities industry, as well as in all general corporate and litigation matters. The firm has also recently added an experienced real estate and trusts & estates practice. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Tel Aviv and Long Island, SRF’s clients range from start-ups to established, listed companies; they include institutional investors, public and private corporations, partnerships, broker-dealers, bank-affiliated broker-dealers, investment advisors, registered representatives, public and corporate customers and investors in the US and internationally. Visit the firm's social media channels: SRF's LinkedIn and SRF's Twitter: @SichenziaRoss for more information.

