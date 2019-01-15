BERKELEY COLLEGE JUMPS TO 102 IN U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT RANKINGS OF BEST COLLEGES IN THE NATION FOR ONLINE BACHELOR DEGREE PROGRAMS

In the sixth consecutive year to be ranked, Berkeley College rises more than 18 percent to No. 102 among 348 colleges

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Berkeley College No. 102 among Best Colleges in the nation for Online Bachelor Degree Programs, an increase in position of 18.4 percent above the previous year. Nationwide, Berkeley is No. 102 out of 367 schools surveyed, 348 of which were ranked. In 2018, the College was No. 125, out of 346 schools ranked.

“The quality and commitment of our faculty and continued emphasis on student engagement and resources are among the factors that led to the rise in the rankings,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.

“The high level of faculty support and resources at Berkeley College, including blended learning opportunities and extensive daytime and online tutoring, provides all of our students, online and on-site, with the advantages of a diverse digital learning environment,” added President Smith.

“Berkeley College offers a variety of options for students who seek flexibility in earning their degrees. The online student at Berkeley has access to an extraordinary student experience that parallels onsite campus resources, plus the opportunity to participate in programs at our New Jersey and New York campus locations,” said Joseph Scuralli, DPS, Dean, Berkeley College Online®.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates colleges on factors such as student engagement, which includes areas such as best practices, graduation rates, assessments, class size and retention rates; faculty credentials and training; student services and technology; and peer reputation.

“Online classes teach responsibility,” said Vanessa Wilson (top photo) of East Orange, NJ, who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Merchandising and Management from Berkeley College in 2018. “I was able to complete homework on my own schedule.”

Ms. Wilson enrolled in both on-site and online courses as an undergraduate student. She completed her internship at mml pr, a boutique public relations, marketing and events firm based in Los Angeles and New York. She is a customer experience/stylist at Rent the Runway, an online service that provides designer dress and accessory rentals, and her career goal is to become a Buying or Merchandising Director. She also wants to start her own fashion boutique online.

“Group work was also very important in online classes,” she added. “Teaming up with classmates virtually really brings the class to life.”

“A comprehensive online education is a win-win for students and for employers. Increasingly, employers are using online tools for recruiting employees and managing their workforce and job functions. This includes the range of talent acquisition to job training and communications,” said President Smith.

Online Career Services at Berkeley College Helps Graduate Secure Meaningful Internship

For Legal Studies graduate Jamie Rogers (photo above) of Marlboro, NY, choosing to earn her Bachelor’s degree online at Berkeley College was the best choice. She had earned her Associate’s degree online at a community college, and could attend another college free, but decided to enroll at Berkeley for her Bachelor’s degree for several reasons.

Ms. Rogers liked the fact that Berkeley College caters to the adult learner. She qualified for a Transfer Opportunity Scholarship and realized she could earn her degree at a faster pace. By taking advantage of the College’s Tuition Freeze Policy, she enrolled in enough consecutive semesters to keep the cost of tuition from increasing. Within 15 months, she earned her Bachelor’s degree, and has received a temporary assignment at Drake Loeb, PLLC, the law firm in New Windsor, NY, where her Berkeley College Online career counselor, Ihor Andruch, helped her secure an internship.

“The internship from Berkeley was a great experience,” Ms. Rogers said. “They knew I planned to go to law school, so they showed me concepts of law beyond a regular paralegal; I was more of a lawyer in training.”

Ms. Rogers admits that although earning a degree online can create some anxiety, she much prefers the lifestyle compared with what she perceives as a more restrictive on-site learning experience. Throughout her college career, she has achieved a high grade-point-average, earning her a place on either the President’s or Dean’s List every semester.

“I don’t do well when I don’t have the time to think,” she said. “I loved being able to regulate my schedule, go at my own pace, do it myself, alone.”

In reality, Ms. Rogers has utilized a support system that includes faculty, advisors and counselors at Berkeley, as well as family to support her busy lifestyle. She, her husband, and her mother all help care for their young daughter. She also works full-time in a restaurant.

All in all, with her undergraduate degree in hand, Ms. Rogers acknowledges that earning her degree will not leave her debt free, but she is earnest and optimistic about her plan to go to law school.

“Online learning gives people – who otherwise would not be able to if on-site learning was the only option – an opportunity to further their education and their lives. If it was not for online learning, I would not have been able to obtain any degrees or continue my education, because my schedule would not have allowed for that. I am grateful for the existence of online learning and the technology age we live in, which makes this possible,” Ms. Rogers added.

Online Education Affords Working Mom Opportunity to Earn a Degree

Many years had passed since Cynthia Caruso (photo above) attended school. Between two jobs and raising her son, earning a degree did not seem attainable, even though she had attained 13 years of clinical experience as a Certified Phlebotomy Technician, Certified Hemodialysis Technician, Certified EKG Technician and Transplant Team Coordinator. When she realized her son would soon be out of the house, she figured the time had come to pursue her dreams.

“I immediately thought of Berkeley College and checked to see if they had online classes,” said Ms. Caruso. She felt hesitant starting school at her age, but despite her doubts and with her sister’s encouragement, she enrolled.

Today, the full-time mother, employee and student looks to graduate in 2019 with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Services Management. At first, Ms. Caruso enrolled in the online program out of convenience. “I knew I had to work at my own pace,” she said.

After becoming accustomed to the program, Ms. Caruso felt inspired and added to her goals. She loved the flexibility, and decided she wanted more out of her college experience. “I have the diligence to log on every day, work on assignments, and even mentor other students,” Ms. Caruso said. “Berkeley College Online made it possible to connect without being on campus.”

As part of the Charity Miles Club, where students track physical activity to earn money for charity, Ms. Caruso has been able to help a number of different organizations. Her efforts have helped Feeding America, Project RED, and the Wounded Warriors Project. “With limited time, I have been able to give back thanks to Charity Miles. I log in my times and miles when I go to the gym or even clean my house, and just like that, donations are being made,” she said.

The support Ms. Caruso received has inspired her to help others who might have felt the way she did starting school again. She is now a mentor and has worked on the Student Advisory Board. “I get excited every day to log on and check in with my mentees,” she said. “I am proud to be a student at Berkeley College, and I am grateful I get to share my experience with fellow students.”

After she graduates, Ms. Caruso looks forward to making a difference on the business side of healthcare.

Innovation and Technology Inspires Learning and Engagement

Berkeley College continues to make strides in delivering quality engagement, services and support to students. In 2018, the virtual orientation program introduced students to available resources before the semester began. The virtual orientation program is interactive. The information the student shares through the orientation program gets disseminated to the various staff members to inform the student’s support network so they know how best to help them through the student’s online educational experience.

Berkeley College Online students have access to the same support services as students who attend on site, including Academic Advisement, the Library, Career Services, and the Center for Academic Success. Online campus life experiences include online clubs, social media engagement, wellness and personal development programs, and workshops focusing on student success. Click here to learn more about Berkeley College Online.

In addition to being ranked in the Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program category, the College has also made the U.S. News & World Report lists for Best Online Programs for Veterans since 2014. Click here to learn more about the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at Berkeley College.

According to the Babson Survey Research Group’s “Online and Distance Education Higher Education Reports,” more than one in three learners take at least one online course, and one in seven take all of their college courses at a distance. Now, students seeking an online education to pursue their educational goals and careers have a credible, in-depth resource to help them choose a program. Berkeley College was among four organizations with extensive experience in distance learning that worked together to establish the tool, accessible through the link https://www.nc-sara.org/studentquestions on the website of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements. The other organizations that contributed to this collaboration included the Online Learning Consortium, Quality Matters, and WCET, the WICHE Cooperative for Educational Technologies. The tool allows the user to examine questions that address essential topics in informing one’s decision about choosing a college-level distance-learning program.

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are four campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

