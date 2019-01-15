Globe Photos Acquires Retna USA Photo Agency Assets

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Photos, Inc. (OTCQB: GBPT), a leader in licensed sports photography and iconic pop culture imagery, has acquired from Retna USA one of the largest and most respected rock and pop culture photographic archives from the pre-digital era.



/EIN News/ -- Established in 1977 by renowned photographer, Michael Putland, Retna was one of the largest independent photo agencies in the world. It subsequently became Retna USA and Retna UK. The assets acquired by Globe include more than 750,000 negatives and 250,000 vintage prints, as well as the Retna Photo Agency name and its database of contacts and photographers.

The photo collection includes celebrities and pop culture icons, along with fashion and event images from the 60s to early 80s. It includes rare early photos of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, Elton John, David Bowie, ABBA, KISS, Bruce Springsteen and hundreds of other major performing artists, as well fashion models including Heidi Klum and other celebrities and icons.

“Given our established distribution channels, both online and through traditional retail, we have the opportunity to monetize these valuable assets,” said Globe Photos CEO and president, Stuart Scheinman. “One of the goals of the acquisition is to strengthen our relationships with hundreds of Retna contributing photographers.”

Retna’s assets have now become part of Globe Photos’ expansive photo library comprised of more than 15 million images taken by more than 3,500 photographers from around the world over the past century. Retna follows the recently completed assets acquisition of Photo File, an industry leader in licensed sports photography.

About Globe Photos

Globe Photos is the owner of one of the world’s largest collections of iconic pop culture imagery library, which includes more than 15 million images taken by more than 3,500 photographers from around the world over the last century. The collection features iconic personalities and unforgettable moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, history and politics. For more information, visit www.globephotos.com .

The company’s new Photo File division currently holds licenses with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and major colleges including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and others, to produce sports prints, lithographs and other related items. Photo File also holds licenses for thousands of additional individuals and organizations, including Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, Vince Lombardi, and others. For more information about Photo File, Inc., visit www.photofile.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate the Retna assets into the company, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

Company Contact

Stuart Scheinman

President & CEO

Globe Photos, Inc.

Tel (702) 722-6113

info@globephotos.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald Both

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

GBPT@cma.team



