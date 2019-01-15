FTE’S Crosslayer™ Launches New Website Inviting Building Owners and Tenants to Connect to Innovative New Data Network

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE American: FTNW) (“FTE” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and intelligent buildings, and a Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 Winner (#95), today announced its CrossLayer , Inc. subsidiary launched a new website targeted to building owners, property managers, and tenants. With the theme “Let’s connect,” the new CrossLayer website provides information and resources for commercial property owners and managers, as well as transactional capabilities for existing and potential tenants to access the CrossLayer portal for service information specific to their buildings.



“An innovative digital technology platform merits an innovative and engaging source of information, and that’s just what we’ve achieved with CrossLayer’s new website,” commented Michael Palleschi, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTE Networks. “Building owners who want to learn more about the benefits of the CrossLayer platform now have a single source for details and use cases, and tenants have a streamlined method to begin the sign-up process.”

The new CrossLayer website provides an entry point for each audience: the owners and managers of buildings in which the Company’s data network can be installed, and the tenants of those buildings who can sign up for service. In addition to general information about the digital technology, the website provides specific examples of how CrossLayer’s data network can be deployed within commercial properties, along with downloadable brochures and white papers. Tenants can learn about the different services – including internet, WiFi and voice – and then input their information and select their building from a drop-down menu to access the CrossLayer portal and view service options.

The website also includes a link to CrossLayer’s careers network, as well as a link to CrossLayer’s BlueZone customer service portal for troubleshooting, problem resolution, and billing.

The CrossLayer patent-pending, edge compute platform currently provides service to buildings in New York, Chicago, Phoenix, Naples (Fla.) and Toronto. Launched just over a year ago, the Company’s disruptive technology addresses the market’s demand for faster, better and more affordable internet and cloud services.

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc. (“FTNW”) is a leading provider of innovation technology. We enable adaptive and efficient smart network connectivity platforms, infrastructure and buildings. FTE provides end-to-end design, build, and support solutions for state-of-the-art networks, data centers, residential and commercial properties. We create transformative smart platforms and buildings. FTE’s services are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of leading edge projects and services. The Company works with Fortune 100/500 companies, including some of the world’s leading Telecommunications and IT Services Providers as well as REITs and Media Providers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and market trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, our Form 10-K’s, Form 10-Q’s and Form 8-K’s. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, where as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Ted Haberfield

MZ Group North America President

Phone: 760-755-2716

Email: thaberfield@mzgroup.us Web: www.mzgroup.us





