Medovex Corporation Announces New Board Appointments

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medovex Corporation (OTCQB: MDVX) (“Medovex” or the “Company”) today named Michael Yurkowsky, founder of YP Holdings, and Raymond Monteleone, formerly of Arthur Young (now EY), to its board of directors, effective immediately. The appointments come on the heels of the successful closing of the previously announced acquisition of Regenerative Medicine Solutions, LLC (“RMS”). RMS is a Tampa, Florida-based pulmonary biomedical services and patient delivery platform that manages and operates Lung Health Institute, a leader in regenerative medicine specializing in cellular therapies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic lung diseases.

Michael Yurkowsky comes to Medovex with more than 25 years of experience in financial services. Yurkowsky spent the first ten years of his career working as a broker with several national broker-dealers and as a licensed investment banker. He went on to start and manage his own hedge fund, specializing in debt arbitrage. In 2012, he opened his own family office, YP Holdings LLC, which has invested in more than 50 private companies and participated in more than 100 public company financing transactions. Throughout his career, Mr. Yurkowsky has served on multiple public and private boards and has been involved in several M&A transactions.

A former partner with Arthur Young (now EY), Ray Monteleone joins Medovex after working closely with several large and small companies serving as board member and/or advisor, specializing in strategic planning, health care, tax and financial planning and corporate management. Monteleone previously served as an officer working closely with the Board of Directors of Laser Spine Institute (“LSI”) and worked as deputy commissioner, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer with the Florida Department of Education. He attended an exclusive Arthur Young Harvard Business School program and earned his MBA from Florida Atlantic University. Considered an expert in financial analysis and business management, Monteleone is regularly featured as a lecturer at various universities and professional associations.

"I’m pleased to welcome both Michael and Ray to our board of directors following the acquisition of RMS,” said William “Bill” Horne, Medovex CEO and Chairman. “Both of their respective backgrounds and skill sets make them ideally suited to join us during this pivotal time for the company. Ray and I have a long history of working together after both serving the board at LSI in my capacity as chairman and his advisor, and I have seen his proven track record of creating value for investors firsthand. I look forward to having him and Michael lend their expertise as we move forward with integrating the two organizations under Medovex’s mission to improve quality of life for patients through innovative medical products and services."

“In the near term, we will further explore the potential opportunity and market penetration of the DenerveX™ System, our first product which provides relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome,” added Horne. “We will continue to provide our investors with other company updates, including additional board and management appointments and corporate rebranding initiatives.”

About Medovex Corporation

Medovex Corporation was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of innovative medical technology products and services with the goal to improve the quality of life for patients. Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Medovex’s first product, the DenerveX System, is intended to provide long-lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome. In 2019, the Company acquired Regenerative Medicine Solutions, LLC, a Tampa, Florida-based biomedical services company that manages Lung Health Institute. Lung Health Institute is a leader in regenerative medicine that specializes in cellular therapies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic lung diseases. For more information on Medovex, please visit www.medovex.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those outlined in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Jassad@medovex.com



