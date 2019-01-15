The National Association of Sports Commissions to Host Four Signature Education Programs in 2019

CINCINNATI, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Sports Commissions is getting ready for its 2019 program slate of four national conferences, which will bring the national membership and sports events leaders in the industry together for educational and networking opportunities.



The Women’s Summit from April 3-5 hosted in Tampa, Florida is developed by top female leaders in the sports events and tourism industry to help women achieve their career goals. Topics include building allies, breaking down barriers, personal branding and female entrepreneurship. Registration is open now: https://www.sportscommissions.org/education/womens-summit

The NASC Symposium, which will be held May 6-9 in Knoxville, Tennessee, will bring hundreds of sports events and tourism professionals and industry partners together to exchange resources, strategies and more. The Symposium features dozens of education sessions, networking opportunities, and business development discussions, all to help NASC members elevate their sports events and improve their work in their destinations. With only a few months left, registration is filling up quickly: https://www.sportscommissions.org/symposium

Attendees can focus on the 4S’s of sports events and tourism: strategy, service, sales, and sponsorship; at this year’s 4S Summit from October 8-10 in Providence, Rhode Island. Participants will learn more about the 4S’s during general sessions, small group discussions and off-site excursions, and take away with key tools, resources and best practices. Learn more about the 4S Summit before registration opens: https://www.sportscommissions.org/education/4s-summit

This year’s schedule will wrap up with a Chief Executive Summit, November 5-6, in Louisville, Kentucky. The Summit will provide attendees with an intimate perspective about the issues facing sports and recreation today and in the future. The Chief Executive Summit will be open to a limited number of people. Registration will open in the fall: https://www.sportscommissions.org/education/chief-executive-summit

About the National Association of Sports Commissions

The National Association of Sports Commissions (NASC) is the 501(c)3 trade association for the $11.4 billion sport tourism industry, serving more than 800 sports destinations, vendors, and event owners, both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.sportscommissions.org .



Contact:

Jackie Reau, Game Day Communications, 513.929.4263, jreau@gamedaypr.com

