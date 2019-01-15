Subway and Mobivity Announce License Expansion Bringing Mobivity’s Recurrency to International Markets

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), creators of the award winning Recurrency platform that increases customer visits and spend in restaurant, retail, and personal care brands, today announced an international license expansion with Subway, bringing Mobivity’s targeted print advertising, data aggregation, and insight engine to restaurants in Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The expansion follows the success of the program domestically, which has returned in excess of a 10x return on investment for the brand.



“In launching this expansion, we are seeing the largest international deployment of our Recurrency platform to date, and we couldn’t be more excited to expose the unique insights that our partners at Subway have seen domestically with an even broader consumer pool,” said Mobivity CEO Dennis Becker. “This is a testament not only to the success Subway has seen through this relationship to date, but also to the growing value in using one-to-one customer data to create more intelligent and informed campaigns both domestically and abroad.”

With this new expansion, Subway’s intelligent and personalized marketing campaigns gain a global footprint, deploying in roughly 3,000 Canadian restaurants and 2,500 restaurants throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. These restaurants will utilize Mobivity’s Receipt technology to provide targeted messaging campaigns directly on guests’ printed receipts, while gathering basket-level point-of-sale data to reveal unique trends and insights through Mobivity’s Recognition reporting platform.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand on the data that we use to inform our marketing campaigns,” said Carissa Ganelli, Chief Digital Officer of Subway. “Over the last few years, our US guests have loved receiving personalized offers based on what they purchased, with each redemption enabling us to give our guests more of what they want. We are excited to expand this to an international market, and to continue delivering the delicious experiences that our guests expect.”

With this expansion, Mobivity is leveraging machine learning within the Recurrency platform to better target and personalize marketing campaigns to Subway guests in over 30,000 restaurants worldwide.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners, with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency suite of products increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed point-of-sale transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About Subway

Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 4.9 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. The world’s largest restaurant chain serves nutritious and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com and through the Subway® App, available in select markets at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 53 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated Franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

Media Contacts

Jennifer Handshew • Marketing Communications, Mobivity

jennifer.handshew@mobivity.com • (917) 359-8838

Dennis Becker • Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Investor Relations Contacts

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Jeff Stanlis • Partner and Vice President, Communications, Hayden IR

jeff@haydenir.com • (602) 476-1821

Charles Mathews • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660



