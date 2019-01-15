HempAmericana Announces Strong Presence at Cannabis Festival, Coverage by ELOCURE CBD Publication

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMPQ), (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”) is proud to update shareholders on an exciting weekend in which the Company made strong progress toward the launch of its new CBD product line at the 4th Annual High Times New York City Cannabis Film Festival (the “Festival”) and was featured in an “ELOCURE Cannabinoid Oil For Better Health” Publication that cited the Company’s strong strides as an emerging player in the CBD marketplace.



/EIN News/ -- The event was a tremendous success and management wishes to express its gratitude to High Times as well as to the many HempAmericana shareholders who attended the Festival and shared in the experience. Representatives from the Company had the chance to meet and be interviewed by a number of high-profile Cannabis publications as well as many mainstream publications.

CEO Salvador Rosillo stated, “We expect a lot of strong coverage on the Company to come from our participation in this event. Now that we are heading into full production, the word is spreading and we received quite a bit of attention from both cannabis-specific and more general publications as well as from a range of suppliers, distributors, and potential end-market consumers at the Festival. We also want to thank Citiva, Come Back Daily, High Beautiful, VICE, Puff Men Distributors, Honey Suckle, Robot NYC, High NY and High Times Magazine for this amazing event.”

In addition, the Company was featured in an article on the “ELOCURE Cannabinoid Oil For Better Health” website. The article, titled “More Big Steps from HempAmericana Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)”, can be well-characterized by a quote from its initial paragraph: “One stock that has been sharply capitalizing on the fervor stemming from the 2018 Farm Bill signed by Congress and the President in December is HempAmericana Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ). We have seen about 110% in gains since November, and the strength was reinforced last week when the company announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the entire crop of hemp flower from a key East Coast supplier.”

Mr. Rosillo continued, “Joining the team from High Times at the Festival in New York City was well worth our time, as we knew it would be. I can’t imagine a better way to kick off our major marketing activities or a better partner to have on our side. We are also grateful to see our progress being recognized by ELOCURE and other core CBD hubs around the digital marketplace as we get set for an aggressive move toward booking sales. We only expect the buzz to pick up from here!”

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. HempAmericana also owns and operates Union Farm, a high-potency CBD strain development facility located in Union, Maine. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligaton to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

