Vystar Update on Convertible Debt, Stock Buyback of Up to 250 Million Shares

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation , (OTC Pink: VYST) a family of eco-friendly brands including Vytex® Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and RxAir® air purification products, announced that the board has authorized a stock buyback plan of up to 250 million shares, which represents approximately half of the outstanding shares, and has paid off a $105,000 convertible note in cash to limit dilution.



/EIN News/ -- "Vystar’s Board of Directors felt that the convertible debt artificially lowered Vystar’s share price and, at the current share price, it was in the best interest of all shareholders to authorize a buyback and return the shares to Vystar’s treasury,” stated Steve Rotman, CEO of Vystar. “As we enter the next phase of the company’s business plan, part of which is acquisitions earning substantial revenues, earnings per share will become a primary goal, so it behooves us reduce the number of outstanding shares."

Vystar paid off the remaining outstanding Peak One convertible note, due January 22, 2019 for $105,000 in cash on December 19th, 2019. Currently two notes with face values of $50,000 and $100,000 remain. The $50,000 note can convert no earlier than February 22, 2019. Vystar has the option to pay off that note with a substantial prepayment penalty or buy it back in the market. Vystar will determine which option is more accretive to the Company prior to February 22. The $100,000 note does not allow conversion before April 2019. It is Vystar’s intention to pay off that note given the minimal prepayment penalty. This will complete the pay off of all of Vystar’s convertible debt.

“We are closing out this debt to have a clean balance sheet for a fresh start to the new year in which we anticipate completing acquisitions that were part of our previously announced business strategy,” Rotman noted. “We look forward to sharing our progress in the coming months.”

Vytex is currently used in multiple mattress lines, including Natura ™, and Gold Bond ®; Jeffco manufactured components for toppers and mattresses, which are sold to multiple manufacturers; and private label toppers, pillows and mattresses sold online via sites such as Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond . Vytex is also used in industrial adhesives, apparel padding and threads, shoes, sports equipment and electrical gloves and Vytex 3D printed fabrics available through partners like Tami Care. Liquid Vytex can be ordered wholesale through Halcyon Agri’s RCMA and CentroTrade. Vystar continues development of new Vytex formulations and is seeking additional manufacturing and development partners for numerous products. Contact Steve Rotman at 508-791-9114 or srotman@vytex.com .

Videos on Vystar and products made with Vytex are available at: https://www.vytex.com/blog/category/videos/

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTC Pink: VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products, and the owner of RxAir UV light air purification products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

Contacts:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Steven Rotman, Vystar CEO, 508-791-9114, srotman@vytex.com

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.



