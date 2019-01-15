RANK Software Partners with Scalar to Advance Proactive Cybersecurity Threat Hunting as a Service

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANK Software, an AI-based security analytics and threat intelligence platform, and Scalar, Canada’s leading IT solutions provider, today announced a partnership to deliver next-generation cybersecurity solutions through new Security Operations Centers.



The problem of preventing today’s increasingly sophisticated cyber security attacks from harming enterprise networks is exacerbated by the estimated gap of 3 million skilled cybersecurity professionals worldwide.



RANK and Scalar address this problem by combining RANK’s Virtual Advisor to Security Analysts (VASA) AI-based threat detection platform that provides real-time threat hunting capabilities with Scalar’s expertise as a leading Managed Security Services Provider.



Combined, the two organizations will focus on creating next-generation Security Operations Centers and advance the development of VASA by removing friction to enterprise customers consuming leading security solutions. These Centers will create a new model by forming teams of cybersecurity experts that deliver VASA’s proactive threat hunting capability as a service.



VASA helps identify and prevent security threats in real-time by ingesting data from network sources and identifying anomalies for security analysts to review. VASA addresses the challenges of identifying internal and unknown threats commonly missed today by perimeter defense systems through:

RANK Software helps reduce the false positives generated by most AI tools by recoding analyst feedback and allowing them to apply an action to similar alerts. This makes the VASA platform smarter over time allowing security analysts to become more efficient. Enterprise Scale . RANK Software ingests data from over 40 sources out of the box including System Network Traffic and End Point log files. It is capable of handling more than 1 billion events a day at 10+ gigabits per second.



. RANK Software ingests data from over 40 sources out of the box including System Network Traffic and End Point log files. It is capable of handling more than 1 billion events a day at 10+ gigabits per second. Contextualization . RANK Software builds on the results of AI, machine learning, and behavioral analytics by making the data more consumable and understanding risk thresholds based on context. This helps assemble and interpret the signals needed to hunt and assess threats faster and with high precision.



. RANK Software builds on the results of AI, machine learning, and behavioral analytics by making the data more consumable and understanding risk thresholds based on context. This helps assemble and interpret the signals needed to hunt and assess threats faster and with high precision. Flexible Architecture. On the cloud or on-premise, RANK Software provides unparalleled context and visibility into potential breaches.

/EIN News/ -- “The cybersecurity landscape continues to increase in severity and sophistication,” said Paul Kerr, President and CEO of Scalar. “VASA enables customers to take action against proactive threats. Combined with our expertise in service delivery, we're excited to offer our clients this software as a way to increase their security posture against a rising tide of possible threats.”



“RANK overcomes the challenges of batch analytics, delivers context to data, and focuses on data fidelity,” said Rick Constanzo, CEO, RANK Software. “This partnership with Scalar gives us the ability to create next-generation Security Operations Center that will combine the best AI tools for threat hunting with the best cybersecurity."



About Scalar



Scalar is Canada’s leading IT solutions provider, focused on security, infrastructure, and cloud. Founded in 2004, Scalar is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Victoria. Scalar was recently named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, named to CRN’s 2018 Solution Provider 500 List, and listed on the Growth 500 for the ninth year running. In addition, Scalar was deemed a major player in the IDC MarketScape for Canadian managed security service providers and ranked the #1 ICT security company on the 2014 -2018 editions of the Branham 300. For further details, visit www.scalar.ca or follow Scalar on Twitter, @scalardecisions .

About RANK Software



RANK Software is a leader in security intelligence and analytics. The company’s first product, VASA, is an AI-based threat detection platform that helps enterprises identify and analyze cybersecurity threats in real time, allowing them to take a proactive security posture in the rapidly changing cyber threat landscape. For more information, please visit www.ranksoftwareinc.com .

Media Contact



Jeff Gadway

Galvanize Worldwide

519.500.1035

jeff@galvanizeworldwide.com



