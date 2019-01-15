The Alkaline Water Company Adds ShopRite as a Major East Coast Retailer

Alkaline88® now available in more than 270 Shoprite Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced that ShopRite, a subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corp., has begun to offer Alkaline88® in the 3-liter and 1-liter sizes in more than 270 Shoprite stores.



/EIN News/ -- “The addition of ShopRite is a major accomplishment for our ongoing East Coast expansion efforts. ShopRite is the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States with more than 270 high-volume stores in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. “This adds another major East Coast retailer to our rapidly growing customer base. We look forward to working with ShopRite and supplying Alkaline88® to our loyal East Coast consumers,” concluded Mr. Wright.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners in Caring has donated $48 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $30 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

About Wakefern Food Corp

Headquartered in Keasbey, New Jersey, Wakefern operates over 2.5 million square feet of grocery and non-food warehousing. Its transportation fleet, one of the largest private fleets on the east coast, consists of 400 tractors and 2,000 trailers, and travels more than 35 million miles annually. For more information on Wakefern Food Corp., please visit www.wakefern.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88® is a premier 8.8 pH-balanced bottled alkaline drinking water, enhanced with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt, and the #1 selling bulk alkaline water in the United States. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Alkaline88® is available in over 47,500 retailers in all 50 states, including national retailers such as Safeway/Albertsons, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and other top regional and local supermarket chains. To find a retailer near you visit: http://thealkalinewaterco.com/about-us/locations/

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

480-656-2423

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Elizabeth Van Every

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

212-614-3881

Elizabeth.vanevery@bcw-global.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.