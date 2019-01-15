TRHC Commends Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Creation of New Opportunities for Dual Medicaid and Medicare Patients

New recommendations highlight positive changes for PACE participants

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, issued a statement commending the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on the creation of “Ten Opportunities to Better Serve Individuals Dually Eligible for Medicaid and Medicare.” The opportunities, which were outlined in a letter to state Medicaid directors from Seema Verma, Administrator of CMS, focus on increasing individuals’ access to high quality, integrated healthcare. One such opportunity highlighted is Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a federal CMS benefit for individuals 55 and older who are nursing-home eligible.



As mentioned in Ms. Verma’s letter, PACE provides innovative integrated care for dually eligible individuals in a comprehensive service package that supports participants to remain in their community rather than a nursing facility. CMS now permits for-profit organizations to sponsor PACE programs; previously only not-for-profit organizations were allowed. This important change in regulation means that states can provide more care to at-risk seniors who need nursing facility-level care and more options on where and how they can receive it. By incorporating PACE into a state’s integrated care strategy, a state can ensure access to a proven option that enables most participants to stay in their home and community rather than a nursing facility.

“We applaud CMS for introducing these recommendations to enable PACE to better serve our most vulnerable populations,” said TRHC’s Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D. “As a long-standing partner of PACE, we have helped to improve health outcomes for thousands of participants nationwide through our medication safety technology, science and pharmacists. We look forward to working alongside new organizations to ensure this valued healthcare program continues to provide innovative, high-quality care to seniors.” TRHC provides a scalable, quality and outcomes-focused medication safety and services model for PACE organizations.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

Media Contact

Amanda Hundt

ahundt@we-worldwide.com

T: (415) 547-7099

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

tabularasa@westwicke.com

T: (443) 213-0500





