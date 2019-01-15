DENMAT HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DenMat Holdings, LLC today announced the appointment of Timothy Heher as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

DenMat Holdings, LLC ("DenMat") today announced the appointment of Timothy Heher as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Mr. Heher will report directly to DenMat's CEO David Casper, and will provide financial leadership to support the Company's mission to bring esthetic dental products and laboratory services to dentists around the world.



Mr. Heher joins DenMat from CIRTEC Medical Systems where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2014. In addition to the day-to-day financial operations, Tim contributed greatly to the company’s significant growth that occurred through organic initiatives as well as several acquisitions. Prior positions include VP of Finance at Zonare Medical Systems, as well as CFO roles at both United Medical Instruments and Allocade, Inc. Tim holds a BS in Commerce and an MBA from Santa Clara University.



David Casper stated, “We welcome Tim at a very important growth stage for DenMat. I’m thrilled to have someone with his background and experience lead our financial operations. His financial and operational expertise in the medical device space makes him a great fit as DenMat’s next CFO.”



Mr. Heher commented, “I’m excited to join the DenMat team. DenMat is a unique company. As a market leader in both the restorative dental products and dental veneer markets, it is well positioned for accelerated growth. I look forward to working with the management team to ensure the ongoing success of the business."



About DenMat:



Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, SplashMax®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV®PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

