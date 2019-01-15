I.D. Systems’ New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Wins Prestigious Industry Award

Representing the first product launched under the PowerFleet division of I.D. Systems, PowerFleet Essence Wins Material Handling Product News Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I.D. Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ:IDSY), a leading provider of enterprise asset management technology, was chosen as a winner of Material Handling Product News (MHPN) fourth-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards for PowerFleet Essence ; the company’s new class of industrial truck telematics platforms aimed at small to medium-sized fleets.

/EIN News/ -- The prestigious award honors the achievements of companies for advancements in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Companies were invited to submit their products, and nearly 3,000 MHPN readers decided the winners in 12 categories, and PowerFleet Essence won the Automatic Data Capture category. PowerFleet Essence consists of the OC53 operator console mounted on the industrial truck and the PowerFleet Control Center app downloaded to an iPad or iPhone. The system communicates using a Bluetooth direct connection, so it does not require complicated IT support or Wi-Fi networking. This same platform can also secure and track construction heavy equipment.

“This award is a testament to the quality products we are developing for the industrial truck market segment,” stated Mark Stanton, Vice President and General Manager of I.D. Systems’ PowerFleet division. “We have already seen a surge in early adoption and inquiries, and this new offering increases our target market from 2 million to over 10 million forklifts world-wide.”

PowerFleet Essence is a new class of industrial truck telematics platforms aimed at small to medium-sized fleets used in manufacturing, distribution, logistics and retail centers. The system ensures site managers know that only certified operators are using their equipment, when they have completed required safety inspections, and how their equipment is operated to reap the savings of safer industrial truck operations. The system is particularly suited for installations previously hindered by cost, complexity, IT networking and integration requirements.

Physical installation of the OC53 hardware is simplified. Communication with the PowerFleet Control Center application works out-of-the-box. Data is collected automatically while in range of any app-enabled Bluetooth device and then displayed and managed in an intuitive Control Center app. PowerFleet Essence can also be configured to support different languages. Initial support includes English, Spanish, French and German.

For more information, visit: https://www.powerfleetoc53.com .

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Florida, Texas, Germany, and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems is a leading global provider of wireless M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The Company’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.id-systems.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

