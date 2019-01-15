AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints Christine Moulton Clemson, Ph.D., M.S.C.I. as Vice President of Medical Affairs

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced the appointment of Christine Moulton Clemson, Ph.D., M.S.C.I., as vice president, medical affairs, reporting to Brian Robinson, M.D., senior vice president, medical affairs. Dr. Clemson will serve as a medical lead for AMAG’s women’s healthcare products.



/EIN News/ -- “Christine brings broad medical affairs, scientific, and functional leadership experience that will greatly contribute to our expanding medical affairs organization and AMAG’s goal to further grow as a development company,” said Dr. Robinson.

Dr. Clemson has nearly 10 years of medical affairs experience and most recently, she served as global senior medical director for Sage Therapeutics, where she was responsible for the development and execution of the global medical plan in postpartum depression as well as serving on a variety of cross functional leadership teams.

Dr. Clemson holds a Master of Science in Clinical Investigation and a doctorate in Cell Biology from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where she also participated in the Kirchstein NRSA Training Fellowship. She has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with honors from the College of William and Mary.

Inducement Equity Awards

In connection with Dr. Clemson entering into employment with AMAG, the Board of Directors of AMAG approved inducement awards to Dr. Clemson of (i) an option to purchase 16,500 shares of common stock and (ii) 2,100 restricted stock units. The option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of AMAG’s common stock on the grant date and will be exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date. The option will have a ten-year term and be subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement pursuant to which the option will be granted. The restricted stock units will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date and will be subject to the restricted stock unit agreement pursuant to which the restricted stock units will be granted. These equity awards will be granted without stockholder approval as inducements material to Ms. Clemson entering into employment with AMAG in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging our development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women’s health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding Dr. Clemson’s responsibilities at AMAG related to the company’s medical affairs department and strategy; and beliefs that Dr. Clemson’s medical affairs, scientific and functional experience will greatly contribute to AMAG’s goal as a development company are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those identified in AMAG’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including AMAG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ending June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

AMAG disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

