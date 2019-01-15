LogiGear Expands APAC Presence with New Software Testing Service Division in Japan

Leading software testing company hires CEO to oversee new division

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogiGear, a world leader in software testing and test automation solutions, today announced it has opened new offices in Tokyo, Japan. This marks the third regional office located in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and will expand its management capabilities for APAC operations. In addition to the new offices, the company is pleased to announce Dr. Juichi Takahashi as CEO of the Japanese division to help support the company’s growth in this region.



/EIN News/ -- This new division, which comes the same year LogiGear celebrates its 25th anniversary, will serve the Japanese market exclusively and creates opportunities to share the company’s expertise and software testing services through its other locations. This includes the company’s Shin Yokohama HQ, nearshore delivery center (Okinawa, Japan), offshore delivery centers (HCMC and Danang, Vietnam), and US delivery centers (Silicon Valley, Houston, TX, and Seattle, WA).



Prior to LogiGear, Dr. Takahashi held engineering and technical leadership positions in software testing and QA for prominent software/IT and product companies including Microsoft, SAP, and Sony. Throughout his career, he has gained extensive experience in testing and quality engineering. Dr. Takahashi is the author of the top-selling testing book in Japan, “Software Testing for Beginners.”



“The Japanese market is known around the world for its software innovation and quality. We’re not only excited to open our new Tokyo division, be part of the community, showcase our expertise, and help advance testing and test automation in this country, but we’re also excited for the leadership our new CEO will bring as we continue to grow,” said Hung Nguyen, CEO of LogiGear and Chief Business Development Officer of LogiGear Japan. “With the expertise of Dr. Takahashi at the helm, we will be able to provide better service for our customers and concentrate on business development in the ever-important APAC region.”

