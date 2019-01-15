Apotheca Biosciences (PCFP) Introduces ProMED, Our Newest Flagship Product Line -- Company Begins Rolling Out its Sleep Aid & Opioid Replacement Formulations

/EIN News/ -- Saint Petersburg, FL, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Apotheca Biosciences (OTC PINK: PCFP), a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, drug formulations and cannabis delivery technologies for the health care and consumer care industry, is pleased to announce information pertaining to our pharma-grade new isolate and full-spectrum CBD product line called ProMED. The success behind ProMED is the strategic partnerships that have been formed by Apotheca Biosciences for the past 4 years dating back to 2014 when the very first farm bill was passed. Apotheca Biosciences has been on the cutting edge of formulations and strategic partnerships, dedicated to the very best products and formulations that give the consumer of our product piece of mind that they are getting the very best CBD products on today’s market.



One of our strongest strategic partnerships is with the great state of Kentucky and The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). Every single plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the (KDA) Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Every step from seed to sale is accounted for and documented. We utilize a CO2 extraction that allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration with 0% THC. In addition, we will go a step further and place QR codes on every single product to provide a (COA) Certificate of Analysis on the spot to any customer! In addition every single product will be laser etched with a batch number that will match the (COA). ProMED CBD will always provide a superior product by making sure we are the leader in transparency.

ProMED CBD product line will consist of the very highest grade of pure CBD rich products such as tinctures, which come in isolate and full spectrum. ProMED is also launching a full line of pain creams. All pain creams will come in a 3.4oz air pump dispenser, for exact dosing control. In addition to providing exact dosage we will also offer our Pain Creams in isolate and full spectrum, once again giving the consumer a complete lineup of CBD products. In addition to creams and tinctures, ProMED is adding CBD Soft Gels to our product lineup. Our soft gels are medical grade and will come in isolate and full spectrum. ProMED will offer this in 25mg and 50mg soft gels for severe symptoms.

ProMED is very proud of our special formulated CBD sleeping Aid. This product is generating a lot of excitement and truly provides the best relaxing sleep to consumers. This will come out in dry tab form and will contain 25mg of CBD along with other proprietary ingredients. We have saved our most exciting products for last as ProMED CBD is an industry leader and we intend to prove this with our newly FDA registered OTC Sport Pain Cream and OTC Pain Balm. The FDA has put new pathways for registering products for approval and ProMED CBD is taking advantage of all these pathways with one of the very first approvals through the FDA for CBD products. ProMED has decided to offer its FDA approved pain cream in a 3.4oz air pump dispenser to promote exact dosage consumption by consumer. In addition ProMED will offer the FDA approved OTC Sport Pain Cream with higher amounts of CBD starting at 500mg in the air pump dispenser. This medical formulated cream will provide instant relief to not only athletes, but also to consumers with severe pain. While ProMED was in the design and development stage of our FDA approved 500mg CBD Sport Pain Cream we also decided to listen to what the consumer wants and will begin the process of registering our brand-new OTC Pain Balm with the FDA.

ProMED CBD is diligently working on many exciting new products that will be launching this year. Our new water-soluble products with our new nanotechnology will deliver pure CBD to any beverage such as coffee, beer, wine, soda or any liquid! Water soluble products will launch second quarter this year which will include energy drinks, chill drinks, coffee and Soda infused CBD. ProMED CBD is also launching a CBD Pet line of CBD pet treats for all pets, not just dogs! Our pet line is being developed now and should launch mid-year 2019. Some of our most exciting news is pertaining to our cosmetics line which will consist of CBD anti-aging creams, CBD Coffee in K Cups, CBD Shampoo and conditioners which are sulfate free and many more products!

Apotheca Biosciences is at the forefront of medical technologies with the development of a CBD pain patch for the healthcare and consumer care industry. This acquisition will provide knowledge and expertise to the development of this CBD product, along with our other products. Our pipeline of products includes transdermal, sublingual, and nasal delivery technologies for precise and controlled dosing of cannabinoids.

Apotheca Biosciences is a pioneering biotech company with an emphasis in research and development in addition to the creation of high-grade nutraceuticals and cosmetics. The health of our customers takes precedence and our solid business strategy ensures focus on customer well-being. Our goal is to lay the groundwork and continue research of cannabinoid receptiveness in patients and create nutraceuticals that reflects our strategy and research. For more information on Apotheca Biosciences, please visit www.apothecabiosciences.com

Apotheca Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, through its divisions, engages in 1) the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of opioid addiction, sleep disorder, PTSD. Alzheimer's and inflammatory diseases worldwide, 2) develops and manufactures medical devices for precise dosing, and 3) direct to business and consumer CBD enhanced supplements, formulations and cosmetics. The pipeline of products includes, transdermal, sublingual, digestive technologies and medical devices for precise and controlled dosing of cannabinoids. Products such as CannaDERME, a transdermal technology using nano-emulsion for fast absorption of cannabinoid compounds for the general pain market.

To request further information about Apotheca, please email info@apothecabio.com, or visit its website at http://www.apothecabiosciences.com/, or visit it on FB @apotheca and Twitter @apotheca

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact: Media Contact: (727) 228-3994 Apotheca Biosciences http://www.apothecabio.com info@apothecabio.com Twitter - @apotheca Facebook – apotheca Telegram- apotheca



