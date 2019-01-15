Biome Opens the Door to U.S. Investors -- CFN Media

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Biome Grow Inc. (CSE: BIO) began trading on the OTCQB® on January 2, 2019 with the ticker symbol “BIOIF”. While the company was already listed on the OTC Pink exchange, the move to the OTCQB® exchange could significantly expand its presence in the U.S. capital markets. The OTCQB® introduces more stringent reporting standards and is generally trusted by more individual and institutional investors.



“We are excited to upgrade Biome’s U.S. listing to the OTCQB Venture Market,” said CEO Khurram Malik in the press release announcing the upgrade in listing from the OTC Pink exchange. “This is an important step and milestone for the company as it aims to increase its presence among American retail and institutional investors. This move will provide investors with additional liquidity and increased trading capacity.”

Prior to the uplisting, the company also secured The Deposit Trust Company (DTC) eligibility in the United States. The DTC is a necessary prerequisite for the electronic settlement of common shares of stock in the United States—without it, investors have a hard time efficiently buying and selling shares. With both of these in place, the company has made its stock available to any U.S. investors looking for exposure to the space.

Expanding Investor Access

There’s little doubt that cannabis stocks have been growing in popularity. While there have been peaks and valleys, Google Trends shows that the term “cannabis stocks” has been trending higher over the past two years across the United States. The two biggest spikes occurred when California legalized recreational cannabis in January 2018 and when Canada legalized recreational cannabis in October 2018.

Canada has become the undisputed leader in the global cannabis industry thanks to its robust federal regulatory environment. In fact, many companies with operations in the United States have opted to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) before any of the U.S. exchanges. These trends have made it difficult for some U.S. investors to purchase the cannabis stocks without buying stock on a foreign exchange .

The good news is that these trends are starting to change. The OTC Markets exchanges have become a popular place for Canadian companies to dual-list their stock, particularly on the OTCQB® and OTCQX® exchanges. While many companies have OTC Pink listings, the lack of liquidity and reporting standards are a no-go for many U.S. investors trying to build portfolios—and particularly, institutional investors that are held to higher standards.

Looking Ahead

Biome Grow Inc. (CSE: BIO) (OTCQB: BIOIF) is well positioned within the Canadian cannabis markets. With its new U.S. OTCQB® listing, the company could reach a greater number of U.S. investors looking to invest in Canada’s nascent industry without buying stock on foreign exchanges. Investors may want to keep an eye on these trends as the uplisting could open the door to greater liquidity over time.

The move also marks another step on the company’s journey to become a leading cannabis conglomerate in Canada. With a diverse portfolio of operating businesses, the company provides investors with exposure to multiple parts of the industry, including high-end brands that are well positioned as the country moves into the recreational market.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.biomegrow.com

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer

Please follow this link to read the full article:

https://www.cannabisfn.com/biome-opens-the-…to-u-s-investors/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the global cannabis industry, helps companies operating in the space attract investors, capital, and publicity. Since 2013, private and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada have relied on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided on http://www.cannabisfn.com (the ‘Site’) is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.