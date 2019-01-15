Dr. Paul Dunn Appointed as the New Chairman of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA)

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security , a leading global provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is pleased to announce that its Director of Optical Technology, Dr. Paul Dunn, has been appointed as the new chairman of The International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA).



International Hologram Manufacturers Association's new chairman Dr. Paul Dunn





/EIN News/ -- Dr. Dunn, an industry expert with over 30 years of experience, has developed innovative security features to authenticate and protect brand merchandise and high security documents , including the British passport, global banknotes, credit cards, replacement car parts and luxury consumer goods.

The IHMA is a non-profit organization, dedicated to promoting the interests of the hologram industry worldwide and to helping users achieve their commercial, aesthetic and authentication objectives through the effective use of holography.

Dr. Dunn said: “The IHMA continues to see hologram growth and innovation around the world and, as an organization, remains extremely relevant and important to the industry. We will continue to engage our members, working closely together as partners to push holography into new areas of opportunity and growth, while also supporting members’ interests across the globe.”

The IHMA members include nearly 100 worldwide leading producers and converters of holograms for banknote security, anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, packaging, graphics and other commercial applications around the world in what is now a billion-dollar industry.

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity , Facebook and LinkedIn .

