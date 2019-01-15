Opengear Certifies OM2200 Operations Manager Appliance – Featuring Ultra-Fast 4G LTE-Advanced Pro Connectivity

The PTCRB-certified OM2200 utilizes Sierra Wireless technology to achieve best-in-class cellular capabilities across distributed networks

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opengear ( www.opengear.com ), a leading provider of solutions that deliver secure, resilient network access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, today announced the OM2200 Operations Manager – the appliance at the heart of the Opengear NetOps Automation™ platform – has earned PTCRB certification . The OM2200 offers 4G LTE-Advanced Pro connectivity via the Sierra Wireless AirPrime® EM7565 cellular module , achieving Cat 12 speeds reaching 600Mbps, along with a wide band-range that is fully compatible with certification requirements and carriers around the globe.



Newly PTCRB-certified, the OM2200 is an integral part of Opengear's NetOps Automation platform.





/EIN News/ -- Opengear’s decade-long technology relationship with Sierra Wireless has yielded continued integrations of leading 3G/LTE/LTE-Advanced/LTE-Advanced-Pro cellular WAN functionality across the entire Opengear product line. Today, the full range of IM7200 Infrastructure Manager and ACM7000 Resilience Gateway solutions support 4G-LTE connectivity based on Sierra Wireless modules.

“Once again, Opengear has raised the bar in out-of-band network management and automation,” said Andrew Suttle, VP, Global Distribution, OEM Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “The OM2200 demonstrates exactly how Sierra Wireless’s integrated cellular wireless modules provide fully-reliable connectivity nearly anywhere. We are proud of our long relationship with Opengear as a network technology leader that puts our capabilities into practice.”

When a network site experiences a primary connectivity outage, Opengear’s built-in Smart OOB™ and Failover to Cellular™ make it possible to maintain infrastructure and network connectivity over 4G-LTE. Opengear devices can power cycle equipment, allow console access (serial, USB or Ethernet), and enable on-box firmware upgrades of failed routers, among other capabilities.

Using the OM2200 at the edge of the network enables enterprises to fully leverage the Opengear NetOps Automation platform for automatic and secure network equipment provisioning – bootstrapping any bare-metal site without operational networks and doing so at 4G LTE-Advanced Pro speed. Engineers and network administrators can manage all equipment from a single, centralized location through Opengear’s powerful Lighthouse 5 software , and can also deploy containerized NetOps Modules to introduce specialized functionality that further abstracts and automates critical business processes. In this way, Opengear allows customers to reap the most benefits from NetOps and SD-WAN technologies, and automatically deploy new network resources – at scale – to data centers and remote sites with minimal need for human intervention.

In building the OM2200 Operations Manager, Opengear selected the Sierra Wireless EM7565 module in order to support global coverage through its ultra-wide range of bands, robust carrier aggregation, and the impressive field-demonstrated speed of 4G LTE-Advanced Pro. The OM2200’s 1RU, x86-based, quad-core platform includes a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for configuration integrity, local storage, and various densities of console management (serial and USB) and Ethernet (1G/10G) ports. With this new PTCRB certification the OM2200 is now certified for use in North America (with carrier approvals pending), ensuring the device’s interoperability with mobile networks.

“With the OM2200 Operations Manager now PTCRB-certified and powered by Sierra Wireless’s technology, we’re able to deliver the full benefits of our NetOps Automation platform to customers around the world, and at groundbreaking 4G LTE-Advanced Pro speeds,” said Rick Stevenson, Chief Research Officer at Opengear. “As the bandwidth requirements of modern enterprises continue to scale and as automation increasingly becomes an operations necessity, we’re proud to provide our customers with zero-touch, Day One provisioning of remote and edge network infrastructure that is fast, secure, and reliable.”

The Opengear NetOps Automation platform – including the OM2200 and a subscription-based license for Lighthouse 5 and individual NetOps modules – is available through Opengear’s reseller partners . Learn more about the platform here .

About Opengear

Opengear delivers secure, resilient access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, even when the primary network is down. Provisioning, orchestration and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances, enables NetOps teams to manage their data centers and remote network locations reliably and efficiently. Opengear’s business continuity solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail and manufacturing industries. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Brisbane, Australia. For more information please visit www.opengear.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94d081ce-b154-4b5d-ade8-add33bb43acb

Press Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.