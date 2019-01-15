GSRX Industries Inc. Announces 4th Quarter Sales Will Be Well Above Guidance and 1st Quarter Sales Are Coming in Very Strong

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”) today announced an update on the Company’s ongoing operations for 4th quarter 2018. Revenues for the period will greatly surpass revenue guidance, which had projected sales to be in the $1.0 million to $1.4 million range. Accordingly, the Company has updated its revenue projections to approximately $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 185% over third quarter revenues. While the Company will report definitive fourth quarter and annual 2018 financial and operating results on or about February 28, 2019, GSRX is also giving guidance that sales have been stronger than projected during the first two weeks of the new year at the Company’s five owned-and-operated Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico, and at the Company’s owned-and-operated dispensary in Point Arena, California.



“We are seeing great sales at our six dispensaries, and our recently launched Hemp-based Pure and Natural CBD products line is also seeing strong demand,” said GSRX CEO Les Ball. “In addition, we anticipate opening three additional dispensaries in Puerto Rico during the 1st quarter.”

About GSRX Industries Inc. GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico, one dispensary in California, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction.

