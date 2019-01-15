bioLIVE and BioProcess International Partner for CPhI North America 2019 Theater Program

Diverse schedule being developed to address hot button topics across biopharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPhI North America , an industry-leading event that brings together the complete North American pharma supply chain, announced today that BioProcess International will be hosting the 2019 bioLIVE Theater at CPhI North America in Chicago from April 30 through May 2, 2019. The bioLIVE Theater will be located on the Expo Hall floor throughout the first two days of the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



A brand-new event for CPhI North America in 2019, BioProcess International’s Theater program—a live series hosted in interactive amphitheaters at the heart of leading industry exhibitions—has provided pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals with a venue to meet, network, and learn about the industry’s latest news and technologies for 10 years. The event will be open to all CPhI North America attendees.

The bioLIVE Theater will focus on large molecule biopharmaceuticals and more specifically, manufacturing and processing within the industry. A truly unique event within the biopharma industry, bioLIVE will unite biotechs, big pharma and service providers across the whole value chain in large molecules.

This partnership between industry experts will provide exhibition attendees with a complimentary live, two-day event focusing on the State of the Biopharma Industry—composed of technical and business presentations, C-level interviews and comprehensive panel discussions across four tracks:

Business Strategies for a Maturing Industry Executive Perspectives Lab Manager Perspectives Project Manager Perspectives

Mapping New Pathways from Discovery to Development Research and Development Regulatory Affairs Supply Chain

Implementing Tools for Process Optimization Scaling-Up Manufacturing Technology Transfer

Effective and Efficient Product Development Manufacturing – Fill/Finish Strategies Engineering – Converting Science into Technology Analytics – Ensuring and Controlling Quality



“For over 10 years, BioProcess International’s Theater program – a live educational series hosted in interactive amphitheaters located at the heart of leading industry exhibitions – has provided pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals with unique venues to meet, network, and learn about the latest trends and technologies impacting biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing,” said Brian Caine, BioProcess International’s publisher and co-founder. “The bioLIVE theater – The State of the Biopharma Industry – has been specifically designed to provide CPhI North America attendees with critical insight to the latest business and product strategies driving the biopharmaceutical industry.”

The partnership between BioProcess International and CPhI North America is a natural match. CPhI North America—with its rich, worldwide history of uniting the pharma supply chain—provides 6,500+ attendees the opportunity to connect with 650+ suppliers in the areas of: manufacturing, research, finished drug products, drug development, specialty chemicals, packaging, machinery and bioprocessing.

Registration for a complimentary pass to CPhI North America and access to the bioLIVE Theater is available at: https://chemical.connect.ubm.com/2019/



About CPhI

CPhI drives growth and innovation at every step of the global pharmaceutical supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage. Through exhibitions, conferences and online communities, CPhI brings together more than 100,000 pharmaceutical professionals each year to network, identify business opportunities and expand the global market. CPhI hosts events across Europe, Asia and, now, North America and co-locates with iCSE for contract services, P-MEC for machinery, equipment & technology, InnoPack for pharmaceutical packaging and Bioprocessing for biopharma. CPhI provides an online buyer & supplier directory at www.CPhI-Online.com . For more information, please visit www.CPhI.com .

CPhI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

About BioProcess International

BioProcess International™ is a monthly, controlled-circulation publication devoted to the development, scale-up, and manufacture of biotherapeutics and biodiagnostics. Each issue provides the global industrial biotherapeutic community with up-to-date, peer-reviewed information detailing the business, politics, ethics, applications, products, and services required to successfully drive biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biodiagnostics through the development and manufacturing process.

BioProcess International™ is part of Informa, plc , a leading international provider of specialist information and services for the academic, professional and business communities. Informa offers a world-class portfolio of publications, events and data services for researchers, students, lecturers and professionals in the academic and scientific communities worldwide.

Media Contacts:

Mark Button, CG Life

mbutton@cglife.com

408-310-2168

Jessie Meehan, CPhI North America

jessie.meehan@ubm.com

203-523-7036



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.