CURE Pharmaceutical Appoints Chairman, Adds Member to its Board of Directors

The revolutionary drug delivery leader taps global finance strategist, William (Bill) Yuan, to head growing Board, which now includes prominent biotech investor, Dr. Gene Salkind

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced it has appointed William (Bill) Yuan to Chairman of the Board and Dr. Gene Salkind to its Board of Directors. These appointments will expand the size of the board to five with more members expected to be added in Q1.

Bill Yuan has served on CURE’s Board of Directors for 2 years and Dr. Gene Salkind has been an advisor and investor in CURE.

“Having previously worked with Bill to build and successfully exit two thriving companies, I can attest to his vast corporate governance experience and executive managerial prowess, and I am honored to gain Bill’s support as Chairman of CURE’s board of directors,” said Robert Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “Bill’s qualifications, vision, outstanding skill set, and guidance will contribute to CURE’s profitability and create shareholder value. We are also thrilled that Dr. Salkind will now be contributing his vast clinical and life sciences knowledge into advancing CURE’s product pipeline as a board member.”

With more than 20 years of global finance experience, Bill Yuan has held positions with Wall Street’s tier one firms including Goldman Sachs (M&A), Morgan Stanley SB (Capital Markets), and Merrill Lynch (Corporate Institutional Asset Management). Bill has advised Fortune 100 companies across multiple continents, with a specialization in Asia, and China in particular. His leadership, track record and exclusive network of corporate and institutional clients and investors will contribute key building blocks for CURE to achieve the highest level of success.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada and Israel. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

