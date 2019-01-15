Lawsuit for Investors in shares of PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: PPDF shares over alleged securities laws violations by PPDAI Group Inc. in connection with its November 2017 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”).

/EIN News/ -- Investors, who purchased shares of PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that PPDAI Group Inc. was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay, that PPDAI Group Inc. many of PPDAIs customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAIs revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults, that PPDAI Group Inc. was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAIs reserves, that PPDAI Group Inc’s purported rapid growth in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off, that PPDAI Group Inc. was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice, that PPDAI Group Inc. was engaged in overly aggressive and improper collection practices, and that as a result of its improper lending, underwriting, and collection practices, PPDAI was subject to heightened risk of adverse actions by Chinese regulators

