Emerald Health Therapeutics Announces Secondary Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV:EMH) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that Emerald Health Sciences Inc. (the “Selling Shareholder”) has entered into a share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) with a single Canadian institutional accredited investor (the “Investor”) in connection with a secondary offering (the “Secondary Offering”) of common shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 2,800,000 common shares of the Company (the “Secondary Shares”) from the Selling Shareholder at a price of $2.50 per Secondary Share.

The Selling Shareholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the Secondary Offering. No securities are being sold by the Company.

In connection with the Secondary Offering, the Company has agreed to file a shelf prospectus supplement qualifying the Secondary Shares for distribution in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, in accordance with National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions and National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions.

The closing date of the Secondary Offering is expected to be on or about January 16, 2019, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis. Its 50%-owned Pure Sunfarms joint venture in BC is completing the conversion of its 1.1 million square feet (25 acre) greenhouse for cannabis cultivation in the Lower Mainland and its Verdélite (previously called Agro-Biotech) operation in Québec is completing its 75,000 square feet indoor facility. Commercial production is expanding in both facilities. In addition, Emerald secured over 500 acres of hemp harvest in 2018 and has contracted for approximately 1000 acres in 2019 to 2022, with the objective of extracting low-cost cannabidiol. Emerald’s team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development, large-scale agri-business, and marketing, and is focused on developing proprietary, value-added cannabis products for medical and adult-use customers. Emerald is part of the Emerald Health group, which represents a broad array of companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products developed to provide wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body’s endocannabinoid system.

