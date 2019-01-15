ColoHouse launches Scrubbing as a Service as it continues to safeguard its customers from DDoS attacks and provides business continuity

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColoHouse, a leading data center and managed services provider, adds DDoS protection services to its product offering for customers and prospects.



What is Scrubbing as a Service?

DDoS prevention can be explained best as Scrubbing as a Service. Scrubbing as a Service cleans all user data coming into your network and “scrubs” it through a series of global networks to ensure only clean data is transferred with no latency in the process.

DDoS attacks can disrupt any business of any size. These attacks can cause interruptions with your business operations, current users and can affect your bottom line. DDoS attacks degrade the performance and availability of your network.

ColoHouse’s DDoS protection services offer you high-performance protection against DDoS attacks. The Scrubbing as a Service model allows the quick identification of an attack as it comes in and reroutes it to the mitigation platform to start cleaning up your traffic in a matter of seconds. Additionally, ColoHouse’s solution supports real-time monitoring, proactive reporting, and automated filtering.



ColoHouse provides a customizable IT solution to include the correct level of protection necessary. ColoHouse offers Scrubbing as a Service options for colocation, cloud and managed service offerings. Through BGP, ColoHouse is able to scrub other carriers in addition to their own network to create redundancy for our potential clients.

“DDoS attacks are alive and well in 2019. We have customer who are being proactive and are already live on our services. Some of these attacks are short lived, only lasting a few seconds, making them harder to identify if it was a system error or a DDoS attack. We hope both prospects and customers alike are protecting their businesses from any interruptions that could lead to costly repercussions and damaging their credibility,” says Savvas Bout, Chief Technology Officer.

ColoHouse’s DDoS whitepaper, “Is Your Business Safe from A DDoS Attack?” provides you tips to identify and mitigate a DDoS attack:

How to know if you are under attack? Typically, your network is unusually slow and certain websites are not available. Your servers experience extremely high load-level. Creating an action plan within your organization. You need to ask your IT department and executive team members the following questions: What needs to be protected? Why does it need to be protected? What are available protection options? Which is the best option? Who and how will they provide protection? And most importantly, what is the cost of to our business and reputation if your services are unavailable?

To read the full whitepaper, please click here .

ABOUT COLOHOUSE

ColoHouse is a leading provider of colocation and managed services. Focused on delivering quality infrastructure, services and support, ColoHouse gives their customers the ability to allocate more resources toward their core business. Incorporated in 2007, ColoHouse strives to provide world-class support and top of the line facilities to ensure the satisfaction of small businesses to global enterprises alike.

