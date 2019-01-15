Nabriva Therapeutics Announces Webcast of Analyst & Investor Day on January 23, 2019

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that the Company will webcast its Analyst & Investor Day being held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET on January 23, 2019 in New York City.

The event will feature a discussion with leading clinicians and researchers who will address current and potential new treatments for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP)and complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). Nabriva management will also discuss the commercial strategy for the company’s investigational antibiotics, lefamulin and CONTEPO™, followed by a panel Q&A.

Lefamulin and CONTEPO are potential first-in-class antibiotics in the United States. Both products have New Drug Applications (NDAs) under review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additionally, both lefamulin and CONTEPO were granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast Track designation by the FDA, enabling the potential Priority Review of the applications.

The live webcast and slide presentation may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company’s web site under the "Events and Presentations" tab at http://investors.nabriva.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event for 90 days.

Featured sessions and speakers include:

“Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia: Can Lefamulin Help Address the Significant Clinical and Economic Burden?”

Thomas Lodise, Pharm.D., Ph.D.

Professor, Pharmacy Practice

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

“Novel Antibiotics: The ID Pharmacists Perspective on Meeting an Urgent Unmet Medical Need”

Kevin Garey, PharmD, MS

Professor and Chair

University of Houston College of Pharmacy

Dept of Pharmacy Practice and Translational Research

“IV Fosfomycin – Real World Evidence from Outside the United States”

Matteo Bassetti, MD PhD

Head, Infectious Diseases Clinic

Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases

Head Post-graduate School of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, University of Udine

Department of Medicine University of Udine and Santa Maria Misericordia University Hospital, Udine-IT

Chairperson, ESCMID Study Group for Infections in Critically Ill Patients- ESGCIP

“Emergency Physician’s Perspective on Lefamulin Use in the Emergency Room”

Philip Giordano MD, FACEP

Chief, Corporate Research Operations

Orlando Health

Vice Chairman

Department of Emergency Medicine

Orlando Regional Medical Center

About CABP

Based on Nabriva Therapeutics’ combined analysis of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2007 National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey and 2013 data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, Nabriva Therapeutics estimates that more than five million adults are treated annually for CABP in the United States. Additionally, based on 2013 data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, Nabriva Therapeutics estimates that approximately three million of these adult CABP patients are diagnosed in an in-patient hospital and/or emergency department setting, where most are then treated with in-patient IV and oral antibiotics or out-patient oral antibiotics prescribed for use following hospital discharge or release.

About Lefamulin

Lefamulin is a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with potential to be first-in-class for systemic administration in humans discovered and developed by the Nabriva Therapeutics team. It is designed to inhibit the synthesis of bacterial protein, which is required for bacteria to grow. Lefamulin’s binding occurs with high affinity, high specificity and at molecular sites that are different than other antibiotic classes. Based on results from its two global, Phase 3 clinical trials, Nabriva Therapeutics believes lefamulin is well-positioned for use as a first-line monotherapy for the treatment of CABP due to its novel mechanism of action, targeted spectrum of activity, resistance profile, achievement of substantial drug concentration in lung tissue and fluid, availability of oral and IV formulations and a generally well-tolerated safety profile. Nabriva Therapeutics believes lefamulin represents a potentially important new treatment option for the approximately five to six million adults in the United States diagnosed with CABP each year.

About cUTIs

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a significant health problem in both the community- and hospital-based treatment settings. It is estimated that 150 million UTIs occur yearly worldwide, accounting for $6 billion in health care expenditures, according to the American Urological Association. Patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), which includes acute pyelonephritis (kidney infection), have pyuria and bacteria in their urine, in association with features such as fever, chills, malaise or flank/back pain, in the setting of a functional or anatomical abnormality of the urinary tract or a history of catheterization. Patients who fail to respond to an initial course of antibiotics may develop a cUTI, which occurs when the bacteria are embedded in the bladder wall or ascend to the kidneys, where they can multiply more slowly and are much harder to address with antibiotics. In most cases, cUTIs occur following treatment for a normal UTI because antibiotics were given too late, for too short a period of time, at too low of a dose course or the wrong antibiotic was used and did not provide adequate spectrum of coverage. An estimated three million cases of cUTIs are treated in the hospital setting in the United States each year for Gram-negative infections. Enterobacteriaceae are the most common pathogens causing cUTIs and, currently, widespread antibiotic resistance limits the effective treatment options for cUTI. Ineffectively managed cUTI can lead to increased treatment failure rates, recurrence of infection, increased re-hospitalization, and increased morbidity and mortality.

About CONTEPO™

CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin for injection, previously referred to as ZTI-01 and ZOLYD) is a novel, potentially first-in-class in the United States, intravenous investigational antibiotic with a broad spectrum of Gram-negative and Gram-positive activity, including activity against most contemporary multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains such as ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae. Intravenous (I.V.) fosfomycin has been approved for a number of indications and utilized for over 45 years in Europe to treat a variety of infections, including cUTIs and other serious bacterial infections. CONTEPO utilizes a new dosing approach, originally developed by Zavante (which Nabriva Therapeutics acquired), to optimize its pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. Nabriva Therapeutics believes these attributes, along with the positive clinical experience worldwide, support CONTEPO as a first-line treatment for cUTIs, including acute pyelonephritis, suspected to be caused by MDR pathogens. At least 20 percent of cUTIs are caused by MDR bacteria and limited treatment options are available in the U.S. In addition, non-clinical data have shown that CONTEPO acts in combination with certain other antibiotics to improve bacterial killing.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics has two product candidates that are in late stage development: lefamulin, potentially the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for CABP and CONTEPO (fosfomycin for injection), a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic in the United States for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) including acute pyelonephritis (AP). For more information, please visit https://www.nabriva.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about the development of Nabriva Therapeutics’ product candidates, such as the future development or commercialization of lefamulin and CONTEPO, conduct and timelines of clinical trials, the clinical utility of lefamulin for CABP and of CONTEPO for cUTI, plans for and timing of the review of regulatory filings, efforts to bring lefamulin and CONTEPO to market, the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of lefamulin for CABP and CONTEPO for cUTI, the development of lefamulin and CONTEPO for additional indications, the development of additional formulations of lefamulin and CONTEPO, plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates, the sufficiency of Nabriva Therapeutics’ existing cash resources and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to realize the anticipated benefits, synergies and growth prospects of its acquisition of Zavante Therapeutics, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or studies in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, whether results of ZEUS will be indicative of results for any ongoing or future clinical trials and studies of CONTEPO, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including lefamulin for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of CABP and CONTEPO for the treatment of cUTI, the ability to retain and hire key personnel, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics’ annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

