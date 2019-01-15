Zomedica Appoints Dr. Bonnie Bragdon as Vice President of Veterinary Affairs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Bonnie Bragdon, DVM, MS, as Vice President of Veterinary Affairs. In this new company position, she will lead the veterinary medical strategy as it relates to industry trends, strategic partnerships, marketing, education and training to support Zomedica’s commercial product strategy, reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Bruk Herbst.

/EIN News/ -- “I am pleased to welcome Dr. Bragdon to the Zomedica Team. Adding another experienced and well-respected clinical veterinarian to our ranks with her extensive industry background provides deep insight into customer needs and overcoming barriers to market entry and product adoption to help veterinarians improve the standard of care for companion animals,” stated Gerald Solensky Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Zomedica.

Dr. Bragdon joins Zomedica with 20 years of combined animal health leadership experience in clinical veterinary practice and operations, medical device and pharmaceutical development, marketing strategy and sales support, along with industry advocacy.

Most recently, Dr. Bragdon strategized and delivered continuing education to companion animal practitioners on medical and clinical operations as Technical Services Manager for Merck Animal Health, the global animal health business unit of Merck that offers veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions. Prior to that, Dr. Bragdon was the Senior Marketing Manager for BonVet Animal Health and spent more than six years in progressive positions with Abbott Animal Health including Senior Manager of New Products Scientific Assessment and Veterinary Liaison Manager before the company was acquired by Zoetis in 2015.

Dr. Bragdon started her career as a practicing veterinarian, serving for nearly 10 years as associate veterinarian, owner-veterinarian and director with various animal hospitals and county animal control in the state of Georgia, where she excelled in operations management alongside her responsibilities as a clinical practitioner. Dr. Bragdon received her doctor of veterinary medicine and Master of Veterinary Clinical Sciences from The Ohio State University. She is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the American Association of Industry Veterinarians (AAIV), and is a founding member of the Independent Veterinary Practitioner Association (IVPA). She currently serves as president of IVPA and represents AAIV in the AVMA’s House of Delegates. Dr. Bragdon strives to elevate the role of veterinarians in industry and business through her work in organized medicine.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

