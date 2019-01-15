HEXO Strengthens Commitment to Research and Innovation, Appointing Chief Innovation Officer 

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU, Quebec, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX:HEXO) is strengthening its commitment towards research and innovation by appointing Veronique Hamel as its Chief Innovation Officer. With global experience in new product development Ms. Hamel is well positioned to develop research strategy and oversee HEXO Corp’s research and innovation pipeline.



Veronique Hamel, HEXO Corp's newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer





“I am pleased to welcome Veronique to our leadership team,” said HEXO’s CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis. “Veronique has a track record for building and helping shape high growth and consumer-centric organizations through trusted and award-winning innovations. She brings a strong business acumen to the process of innovation as well as a passion for break-throughs and industry firsts.”

Throughout her career spanning over 25 years, Veronique Hamel has developed expertise in innovation through leadership roles in research and development, new product development, marketing, and business development for global consumer goods and pharmaceutical companies in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Most recently, Veronique has built strong, innovative teams in Canada at Church & Dwight Canada, Bausch & Lomb and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

“I am proud to join the competent team at HEXO,” said Veronique Hamel. “HEXO has already shown extraordinary commitment to quality and innovation and has been recognized for that. I am thrilled to be on board to expand the Company’s innovation footprint and bring exciting, new and trusted solutions to consumers.”

Veronique Hamel is a graduate from EDHEC Business school in France.

About HEXO Corp.

HEXO Corp creates and distributes award-winning, innovative, easy-to-use products to serve the Canadian cannabis market. One of the country’s lowest-cost producers, HEXO currently operates with over 310,000 sq. ft. of production capacity with construction on another 1,000,000 sq. ft. expansion set to be complete by year end. HEXO serves the adult-use market under the HEXO brand, while continuing to serve its medical cannabis clients through the well-known Hydropothecary brand. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

